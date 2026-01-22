Fortis oncologist warns every woman over 20 should get a Pap smear: Here is why and how often

Because the main cause of the cancer — human papillomavirus (HPV) — is common shortly after sexual activity begins, early detection is vital, he shared. While many HPV infections clear naturally, persistent ones cause pre-cancerous changes that only a screening can catch.

He said, “Cervical cancer remains one of the most common cancers affecting women in India, yet it is also one of the most preventable. The key reason is simple: cervical cancer develops slowly, often over many years, and early changes can be detected long before cancer actually forms. This is where the Pap smear becomes lifesaving.”

One of the most dangerous aspects of cervical cancer is its slow, silent progression, Dr Akhade said as he explained that the disease often develops over many years, without presenting a single symptom.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle Dr Amol Akhade, consultant, medical oncology, Fortis Hospital Mulund, highlighted a critical tool in the fight against the disease: the Pap smear. According to Dr Akhade, the Pap smear is not just a diagnostic tool but a primary preventive measure that every woman over the age of 20 should prioritise.

Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women globally with around 6,60,000 new cases and around 3,50,000 deaths in 2022, according to World Health Organisation . Even as cervical cancer remains a leading health challenge for women, medical experts say that it doesn’t have to be. Also read | What every woman should know about Pap smears, other frequent queries about cervical cancer

What is a Pap smear and is it painful? Dr Akhade said, “A Pap smear is a simple test that looks for abnormal cells in the cervix the lower part of the uterus. These abnormal cells may not cause pain, bleeding, or any symptoms at all. Many women feel perfectly healthy when these changes are present. Without screening, they go unnoticed until cancer develops, often at a much later stage.”

Dr Akhade added, “The Pap smear is a quick, safe, and usually painless procedure, done in a clinic and completed within minutes. It does not require anesthesia or hospital admission. Minor discomfort may be felt, but it should not be painful.”

Screening guidelines: how often should you go? Consistency is key to effective prevention. According to Dr Akhade, even women who are no longer sexually active or have finished having children still require regular screening.

He outlined the standard screening intervals based on age and medical history:

⦿ Women aged 21 to 29 years should have a Pap smear once every 3 years, if results are normal

⦿ Women aged 30 to 65 years can have a Pap smear every 3 years, or a combination of Pap smear and HPV testing every 5 years, based on medical advice

⦿ Even women who feel healthy, have stopped having children, or are no longer sexually active still need screening

Debunking the myths Fear and misinformation often prevent women from seeking care. Dr Akhade addressed several common misconceptions, and said: “Many women believe screening is only needed if there are symptoms, or that it is unnecessary after marriage or childbirth. Others fear embarrassment or pain. In reality, delaying screening is what increases risk; not the test itself.”

As the medical community observes Cervical Cancer Awareness Month (in January), the message from Dr Akhade was clear: early detection saves lives. “Cervical cancer screening saves lives. When detected early, cervical cancer is highly treatable, especially if detected early by screening... early screening is key to prevention. A Pap smear every few years can protect a woman’s health for a lifetime. If you are over 20 and have never had a Pap smear, now is the right time to start,” he concluded.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.