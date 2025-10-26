Fortis Vasant Kunj gastroenterologist says ‘amla is better than avocado’; shares why you should eat this superfood daily

In a world where avocado has become the face of healthy living and wellness trends, India’s very own superfood, amla (Indian gooseberry), continues to stay underappreciated. Dr Vatsya highlights amla's benefits for heart health and diabetes management. (Shutterstock)

Shedding light on its incredible health benefits, Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist from Fortis Vasant Kunj, Delhi, with over 10 years of experience, explained in his October 25 Instagram post why eating one small amla a day can do more for your health than the most hyped wellness trends. (Also read: AIIMS gastrologist shares 3 simple tests that can ‘literally save your life’ and detect hidden health risks early )

Why is amla India’s ultimate superfood

According to Dr Shubham, if amla got even half the marketing avocado enjoys, “India might not just become a superpower, it would become super healthy!” He explained, “Just one small amla provides your entire day’s requirement of vitamin C, helping your body fight off seasonal infections and boosting overall immunity.”

Adding to that, Dr Vatsya said, “The antioxidants in amla prevent cholesterol from oxidising, keeping your arteries clean and your blood pressure in check. Regular consumption can help maintain a healthy heart.”

Can amla really replace modern superfoods

He shared that amla benefits those dealing with diabetes or metabolic issues: “Eating amla daily helps stabilise blood sugar levels, while the polyphenols present in it have anti-cancer properties and help slow down DNA damage.”

He further noted that amla is great for internal health and outer beauty: “Amla keeps your skin and hair youthful, firm, and glowing, making it one of the best natural anti-ageing ingredients out there.”

Dr Vatsya concluded by saying that while global health fads come and go, Indian superfoods like amla have been quietly offering powerful, science-backed health benefits for generations. “It’s time we give our traditional foods the recognition they deserve,” he added.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.