French biochemist reveals top 5 healthy breakfasts that are packed with protein: 'My favourite breakfast is…'

Jessie Inchauspé, a French biochemist known on social media as 'Glucose Goddess,' shared her guide to building a savoury breakfast and offered quick and easy ideas in an Instagram post on September 17. Also read | AIIMS gastroenterologist ranks popular breakfasts for gut health on a scale of 1 to 10: Upma, overnight oats, granola Omelettes are a protein-packed breakfast option; try adding veggies like cherry tomatoes and spinach for extra nutrients. Jessie's favourite is an omelette with cherry tomatoes and feta cheese. (Freepik)

In her post, titled 'My top 5 easy breakfasts', Jessie suggested both no-cook options like Greek yoghurt with nuts, as well as cooked alternatives such as omelettes or repurposing dinner leftovers. Jessie highlighted the importance of protein in breakfast, particularly when consuming items like avocado toast, which might otherwise lack sufficient protein.

No-cook breakfast options

In the video she shared, Jessie said, “So, options that don't require cooking, Greek yoghurt with nuts, a bagel with some cream cheese and salmon. The bagel is optional, right? It's starch, but it's delicious with cream cheese and salmon. An avocado toast with some eggs on top. Very important. Avocado toast on its own doesn't have protein. It's just starch and fat, which is fine, but you really need to add protein in there.”

Cooked breakfast options

She added, “Cooked options, omelettes. My favourite breakfast. My favourite breakfast is an omelette with cherry tomatoes and feta cheese. So good. Leftovers from dinner – such a good breakfast. Grab some leftover lentils or some leftover chicken from your dinner. Sauté it in a pan, crack a couple eggs in there, and boom, amazing, savoury breakfast.” She wrote in her caption, “PS: I have that omelette nearly every day.”

Tips for sweet breakfasts

What's more? In the video, Jessie also offered a tip for transitioning from sweet breakfasts, recommending that sugary items be consumed at the end of the meal to mitigate glucose spikes. She said, “And if it's hard for you to completely give up the sweet foods in your breakfast, as you work your way towards doing that, what you can do is have the sweet food at the end of your breakfast, like a breakfast dessert, if you will. By having the sugar at the end of your breakfast, you're going to create a smaller glucose spike.”

She shared 'how to build a savoury breakfast:

1. Centre it around protein (eggs, Greek yoghurt, fish, meat, lentils, tofu, protein powder)

2. Add fat (avocado, nuts, seeds, nut butter, olive oil, butter)

3. Add optional fibre (extra points if you can add veggies: green beans, tomatoes, mushrooms)

4. Optional starch (bread, potatoes, steel-cut oats) just for taste

5. Optional whole fruit just for taste (berries are best)

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.