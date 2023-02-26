From eye strain to eye comfort: Importance of nutrition for better eye health

Eyes are the windows to the soul, but did you know that they are also the windows to your overall health? Nutrition plays a vital role in maintaining good eye health, and the right diet can help prevent and manage various eye diseases. It is not an uncommon sight today to find people glued to some form of screen – laptops and smartphones. What started off as work aids have now become something of a necessity, especially for the younger generation. As per estimates, about 25% of India’s population (28 crores) now has weakened eyesight mainly because of too much screen time. The pandemic made everything online and since then the use of screens seems to only have increased further.

"Our eyes are working hard constantly and using a lot of energy. This combined with the increased screen time makes them susceptible to oxidative stress. This is where the role of carotenoids called lutein and zeaxanthin becomes important in maintaining eye health. These are found in a variety of fruits and vegetables," says, Puneet Sood, Country Manager, Blackmores.

He further shared with HT lifestyle, "However, it is also true that in today’s fast-paced life, lack of proper nutrition is a concern for many and therefore, leads to lifestyle diseases which include weaker eye health. Quality nutrition through diet and supplements is therefore key to better eye health. Another important thing to note here is that the body cannot make lutein on its own and must be obtained through food or supplementation. After all, it works as your personal pair of internal sunglasses and offers protection against the blue light emanating from screens. This is where a supplement like the blue light defence becomes essential."

Talking about blue light defence support for eye health, Puneet explained, "Blue light defence supports healthy eye function through its scientifically formulated antioxidant formula. The antioxidants lutein and zeaxanthin in it promote eye retina and macula health and protect the eyes against excessive exposure to devices and the sun. Blue light defence comes handy as we hardly get enough lutein and zeaxanthin from our diet to be deposited into the eye, specifically into the macular, where they support and maintain eye health because of their ability to filter blue light. They also help to reduce the damage caused by free radicals, which are harmful molecules produced during normal bodily metabolic functions or exposure to pollutants and cigarette smoke. It is a convenient one-a-day dose to support and maintain healthy eye function for modern living."

