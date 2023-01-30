Ayurvedic remedies to improve eye health

January is Glaucoma Awareness Month and for the uninitiated, glaucoma may cause visual impairment due to optic nerve dysfunction, which is essential for communication between the brain and the eyes however, Ayurvedic experts believe that with the aid of Ayurveda, this serious issue can be stopped from worsening and there are increased chances of curing the long-term illness. As per some experts, Ayurveda, the ancient Indian medicine system, offers various simple remedies to maintain healthy eyes.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Mahendar Singh Basu, Ayurvedic Eye Specialist and Founder of Dr. Basu Eye Hospital, shared, “According to Ayurveda, you should gently wash your eyes in the morning with cold water while holding some water in your mouth. You might also use rosewater or gulaab-jal, which is known to have cooling effects. Additionally, medicated ghee can be applied to the eyes in Netra Basti, an ayurvedic therapy. To perform this remedy, you need to lie down, and when a dough structure resembling a well is created around the eye, pour the ghee on top of it. Your eyes' toxins will be removed by doing it.”

He added, “Tratak Karma, a meditation in front of a candle in a dark room or gazing at a point for a short duration, improves your vision. The tratak method is beneficial in treating a variety of eye ailments by eliminating dullness and a sluggish demeanour, according to ancient Ayurvedic teachings. You can also use cucumber cotton pads soaked with fresh goat's milk to cool eye patches. When put on top of the eyes, it has a cooling effect and refreshes them completely. Moreover, Triphala, a potent herb concoction that combines three fruits - Amla, Bhibitaki and Haritaki is recommended by Ayurveda to cure Glaucoma. It can be applied through eye drops or ingested, and it helps in reducing eye strain, redness and swelling.”

Asserting that Ayurveda aims to manage health concerns from their root, Dr Yogini Patil, BAMS and Nutritionist at LivLong, insisted that while this may take considerable time to show results, the effect is long-lasting and comprehensively rejuvenating. She suggested:

● Applications of “PratimarshNasya” daily (the procedure in which medicines are applied through the nasal cavity) cleanses shirostrotas thus preventing eye diseases.

● “PadaAbhyanga” or foot massage with herbal oils is beneficial for good vision and eye health.

● Daily application of “NetraAnjan” (medicated kajal) as a “dincharya” is the best ophthalmic medicine to prevent eye diseases.

● Eating foods rich in Vitamin A such as carrots and leafy greens is also beneficial for maintaining healthy eyes.

● Practicing yoga asanas such as Shirshasana and Trataka can also improve eyesight and reduce stress on the eyes.

● A good, balanced mental status and 6-8 hours of sound sleep is the key to better eye health.

Note: It is always essential to consult with an Ayurvedic practitioner before indulging in any new treatment regimen.