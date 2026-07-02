From giving up sugar to going gluten-free: Gut health nutritionist reveals 7 habits she will never recommend

Gut health is something that impacts the entire body, ranging from skin and hair to weight, immunity, mood and overall well-being. However, most people are unaware of the importance of gut health in a larger perspective. Taking to Instagram on July 1, 2026, Paridhi, a gut health nutritionist, shared a few “so-called healthy habits” that she would never recommend people to practice for a healthy gut.

Gut health nutritionist reveals 7 habits she will never recommend. (Unsplash)

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1. Giving up sugar completely

Sugar is considered and advocated as one of the worst elements, but as a gut health nutritionist, Paridhi has a different perspective on this. She highlights that giving up sugar completely is not a sustainable approach to achieving a healthy lifestyle. We need to learn to incorporate sugar into our meals in a balanced way, rather than trying to eliminate it completely. “Your goal should be sugar sense, not sugar fear,” said Paridhi.

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We need to learn to incorporate sugar into our meals in a balanced way, rather than trying to eliminate it completely.

2. Cutting carbs to be healthy

{{^usCountry}} Carbohydrates, like every other nutrient, are important for our body, and we should not forget that they are the main source of energy. In order to lose weight or achieve a certain body type, people avoid carbs in their diet. According to Paridhi, the problem is not carbs; it’s mostly balance, types of carbs (complex/simple), fibre intake, and overall dietary patterns. ​3. Going gluten-free {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Carbohydrates, like every other nutrient, are important for our body, and we should not forget that they are the main source of energy. In order to lose weight or achieve a certain body type, people avoid carbs in their diet. According to Paridhi, the problem is not carbs; it’s mostly balance, types of carbs (complex/simple), fibre intake, and overall dietary patterns. ​3. Going gluten-free {{/usCountry}}

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Gluten is not good for health, another misconception on social media. According to Paridhi, ditching gluten is only for people with coeliac disease or a diagnosed gluten sensitivity.

​4. Having a bowl of supplements every morning

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Supplements these days are propagated as the way to a healthy lifestyle. According to Paridhi, more and more people are consuming supplements like food, right in the morning, more than having breakfast. However, it’s not the way. Paridhi recommends consuming more actual food than depending on supplements for everything. Consume supplements when you actually need it.

Consume supplements when you actually need it.

​5. Starting your day with colourful waters

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The concept of colourful waters are all over the place, and people are blindly following it like it’s the only way to a healthy body. However, Paridhi strictly recommends focusing more on actual breakfast than just filling yourself with a variety of colourful waters that might not be as good to your health as what your breakfast is. “Your breakfast holds the key to your entire day,” said Paridhi.

6. Avoiding fruit because it’s full of sugar

There is another floating misconception regarding fruits that they contain sugar, and people are consciously avoiding them. On the other hand, they consume digestive biscuits. According to Paridhi, fruits are a source of vitamins and minerals and should be consumed normally without any fear.

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Fruits are a source of vitamins and minerals and should be consumed normally without any fear.

7. Treating fat like a villain

Fat is important for the body, and there are organs that can’t function without it. However, the key is balance. Hormones, brain, gut, and vitamins in our body need fat to work efficiently, so cutting them is not the solution.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.