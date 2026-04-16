From morning to night: Fitness coach shares the perfect daily routine to help you lose stubborn belly fat

From crash diets to gym workouts, no sugar diet to detox routine, if you are tired of trying everything to lose weight, maybe it’s time to fix your lifestyle. Fat loss expert, Coach Kev, in an X post dated April 15, 2026, shared a daily routine that you can follow to lose weight. This is not a strict routine but involves a lifestyle change that will surely bring significant change in your body. Here’s the breakdown of the routine.

Daily routine to lose stubborn fat.(Pexel)

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Morning routine

Coach Kev recommends starting your morning routine with at least 45 minutes of weight training. It is essential for building muscle, strengthening bones, boosting metabolism, and preventing injury. It not only supports weight loss but also improves mental wellness. Moreover, while you are on your weight loss journey, strength training keeps your body in shape and prevents it from shrinking.

6:00 AM – 45-minute lift

2–3 sets per movement

Taking each set within 1 rep of failure

Alternate an upper/lower or push/pull/legs split

8:00 AM – Morning protein boost

Greek yoghurt (20g protein)

Protein shake (30g protein)

Creatine

Fruits

Afternoon routine

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{{^usCountry}} Here’s what you should eat in the afternoon to lose fat: 12:00 PM – Lunch {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here’s what you should eat in the afternoon to lose fat: 12:00 PM – Lunch {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Option 1: Meal prep 8oz 93/7 beef

1 cup white rice

Onions, peppers, veggies (optional) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Option 1: Meal prep 8oz 93/7 beef

1 cup white rice

Onions, peppers, veggies (optional) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Option 2: Fast food hack {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Option 2: Fast food hack {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If you are craving for fast food, then you can opt for a Subway protein bowl or chipotle double chicken bowl. Don’t go with any fried stuff. Evening routine {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you are craving for fast food, then you can opt for a Subway protein bowl or chipotle double chicken bowl. Don’t go with any fried stuff. Evening routine {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Evenings are all about keeping your mind in a resting state while still ensuring you eat right. Here’s what you should eat at the end of the day: 6:00 PM – Dinner {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Evenings are all about keeping your mind in a resting state while still ensuring you eat right. Here’s what you should eat at the end of the day: 6:00 PM – Dinner {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For dinner, Coach Kev recommends eating enough protein, some grilled or steamed vegetables, salsa, and white rice or potato. 8 oz chicken, steak, beef, salmon, shrimp

1 cup white rice or 6oz whole potato

Grilled or steamed veggies of choice

Hot sauce and/or salsa 9:00 PM – Sleep protocol {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For dinner, Coach Kev recommends eating enough protein, some grilled or steamed vegetables, salsa, and white rice or potato. 8 oz chicken, steak, beef, salmon, shrimp

1 cup white rice or 6oz whole potato

Grilled or steamed veggies of choice

Hot sauce and/or salsa 9:00 PM – Sleep protocol {{/usCountry}}

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Sleep is non-negotiable if you want to ensure sustainable weight loss. Our body goes through a lot of stress throughout the day, and sleep is the only time when it repairs itself. Sleep is equally important as exercise and diet. Here’s what you should do to ensure a sound sleep:

Maintain a cool and pitch-black room

Avoid blue light after dark

Glycine, L-Theanine, and Magnesium Glycinate

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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