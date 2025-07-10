Top Ayurvedic herbs for men: Boost strength, stamina, mental wellness naturally

Between deadlines and dumbbells, family roles and fitness goals, Indian men today face an invisible tug-of-war: perform relentlessly but never pause. While the wellness conversation grows louder, much of it still overlooks what men are quietly struggling with be it chronic stress, low stamina, fatigue and dropping testosterone levels. Best Ayurvedic solutions for men’s health: Natural remedies for energy, focus and hormonal balance.(Image by HowStuffWorks)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Govindarajan, Chief Innovation Officer at Kapiva, shared, “In a time defined by fast food, faster timelines, and digital overload, we need more than protein shakes and energy shots. We need systems that sustain. Ayurveda, India’s 5,000-year-old science of life, offers exactly that—a holistic, preventive approach to the evolving challenges of modern masculinity.”

According to a 2021 survey, 46% of Indian men are classified as unhealthy, battling issues like heart disease, diabetes, and lifestyle-related disorders and this isn’t just about ageing — male fertility is also taking a hit. Over the past four decades, global sperm counts have dropped by more than 50% and quality has declined too.

Dr Govindarajan revealed, “Stress, poor nutrition, environmental toxins, and lack of restorative sleep are driving the decline. The impact is bigger than poor productivity—it’s weakening long-term vitality.”

Enter the Ayurvedic approach: Restore, don’t just react

Dr Govindarajan said, “Ayurveda doesn’t chase symptoms. It balances the entire system, the body, mind, and energy. And for men, this means building the foundations of resilience, strength, and stress recovery. Unlike synthetic stimulants, Ayurvedic herbs work with the body, not against it.”

He highlighted two powerhouses leading that change -

1. Shilajit: The Ancient Power Source for Modern Energy

Revered as a “destroyer of weakness” in Ayurvedic texts, Shilajit is a mineral-rich resin that oozes from Himalayan rocks. Backed by scientific research, it is known to support testosterone production, enhance energy, stamina, metabolism, and improve muscle strength.

A study published in Andrologia found that men who consumed purified Shilajit over 90 days showed a 23.5 per cent increase in testosterone levels. In today’s sedentary, stress-loaded routines, Shilajit acts as a potent adaptogen, improving stamina and reducing fatigue without overstimulating the body.

2. Ashwagandha: Ayurveda’s leading adaptogen

Modern stress isn’t just emotional—it’s hormonal. Ashwagandha, Ayurveda’s leading adaptogen, helps reduce cortisol, the body’s primary stress hormone. A 2021 clinical study published in Journal of Ethnopharmacology found that Ashwagandha significantly reduced stress and improved sleep quality within eight weeks of daily use. More energy. Less anxiety. Deeper sleep. No crash.

A new model of strength: Built for the long game

Dr Govindarajan said, “Ayurveda teaches that true health is cultivated—not crisis-managed. With rising rates of early burnout, fatigue and hormonal imbalance in men, it’s time to move from reaction to prevention.”

He concluded, “Today’s man lives between ambition and anxiety but strength doesn’t have to cost balance. With herbs like Shilajit and Ashwagandha, men can build clean, consistent energy—naturally. So the question isn’t whether Ayurveda fits into your life. It is: Can you afford to ignore it any longer?”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.