From zinc to vitamin D: Top essential micronutrients for healthy skin and hair

When it comes to achieving healthy skin and luscious hair, many people turn to topical treatments like serums, creams, and oils. While these products can certainly provide some benefits, it's important not to overlook the role that nutrition plays in the health of our skin and hair. While it is imperative to follow a skincare routine, indulge in the correct skincare practices and invest in the correct ingredients and products to maintain your glow, internal care is just as vital as the food you feed your body will reflect on your skin. Eating healthy is absolutely imperative, but may not be enough. You need to ensure your meals are balanced to give you the right and the best nutrition. (Also read: Foods with natural SPF qualities to nourish your skin and protect from the sun )

Essential micronutrients for skin and hair

Many people fail to realize that achieving healthy skin and hair starts from within, specifically with a healthy diet rich in essential micronutrients. (Pexels )

"When it comes to healthy skin and hair, there are 4 classifications of food that are key in contributing to their glow - Minerals, Vitamins, Amino Acids and Fatty Acids. Minerals such as iron, magnesium, calcium, copper and zinc, among others, are important for healthy skin. Zinc is an excellent antioxidant which controls acne and promotes nail and hair growth. Copper is also known to promote the maturation of collagen which further improves the skin’s elasticity. Iron aids in improving the texture of the hair by increasing the flow of oxygen and nutrients to the root and scalp," says Dr. Rashmi Shetty, Cosmetic Dermatologist, Ra Skin and Aesthetics.

She further shared with HT Lifestyle, "Amino acids like taurine, arginine, glycine, lysine, cysteine, methionine and so on are the building blocks which aid in building growth proteins. Taurine strengthens and hydrates keratinocytes which are the epidermal cells that produce keratin. It also protects against premature ageing and environmental toxins. The other amino acids also facilitate hair growth and ease inflammation."

Talking about essential vitamins, Dr. Rashmi says, "Vitamins such as A, B1, B5, B7 (Biotin) and vitamins C and D are vital contributors to good skin and hair health. Vitamin D, the sunshine vitamin, helps in treating acne and also prevents the skin from premature ageing, thanks to its anti-inflammatory properties. Vitamin A plays an important role in cell growth with special significance in skin structure and health. B3, which is our favourite - niacinamide, shrinks enlarged pores, evens out the skin tone and minimizes fine lines and wrinkles. B5, also known as Pantothenic acid, keeps the skin moisturized and acne-free."

"Lastly, fatty acids. They are equally essential as they aid in enhancing the hydration of the skin by locking in the skin’s moisture and restricting moisture loss due to external factors," conclude Dr. Rashmi.

