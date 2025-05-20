Fuel up with Bigmuscles Nutrition: Amazon Sale offers up to 45% off on protein powders, creatine and other supplements

Your fitness stack just got cheaper with the Amazon Sale 2025. Bigmuscles Nutrition's sports supplements are now available at up to 45% off, bringing you the perfect opportunity to fuel your workout without burning a hole in your pocket. From protein powders to creatine supplements, this sale features everything that can help you train harder and achieve maximum gains. So, if you are looking to build muscle, improve endurance or speed up recovery, the right supplements can make a noticeable difference. Scoop the deal now and support your fitness goals while saving big with the Amazon India Sale. Get sports supplements from Bigmuscles Nutrition at discounted prices during the Amazon Sale.(Adobe Stock)

Top 8 sports supplements from Bigmuscles Nutrition at up to 45% off

Sports supplements can enhance exercise and athletic performance. In fact, more than two-thirds of 3,887 adult and adolescent elite track and field athletes competing in the world championship events reported using one or more dietary supplements, typically containing ingredients like vitamins, minerals, creatine, caffeine, and amino acids (Source: National Institutes of Health, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services).

1. Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1Kg] | Informed Choice UK Certified | Isolate Whey Protein Blend | 25g Protein | 11g EAA | ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology [Mango Magic]

It is a powerhouse blend of whey isolate and ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology. This best protein powder delivers 25g of protein and 11g of EAAs per scoop for maximum absorption, faster recovery, and muscle growth. Certified by Informed Choice UK and free from amino spiking, it is ideal for anyone serious about results. Moreover, this whey protein's delicious mango flavour and superior digestibility make it your go-to daily protein for anytime use.

Specifications Flavour Mango magic Benefits Muscle growth Source Whey Recommended use Pre, post and intra-workout Click Here to Buy Bigmuscles Nutrition Premium Gold Whey [1Kg] | Informed Choice UK Certified | Isolate Whey Protein Blend | 25g Protein | 11g EAA | ProHydrolase Enzyme Technology [Mango Magic]

2. Bigmuscles Nutrition Real Mass Gainer [1Kg,Mango Magic]|Lean Whey Protein Muscle Mass Gainer|Complex Carbohydrates,|1000 Calories|Reduces Muscle Breakdown|Boosts Metabolism,1 count,13 servings

Designed for clean bulking, Real Mass Gainer packs 1000 calories with 50g protein from 5 sources and 160g complex carbs per 3 servings. It contains 7500mg BCAAs and 3000mg glutamine to support muscle growth, recovery, and metabolism. Perfect for teens, athletes, or gym-goers looking to gain mass the healthy way, this best mass gainer blends into shakes, smoothies, or recipes for a delicious calorie boost.

Specifications Flavour Mango magic Primary supplement type Whey protein Diet type Plant-based Item form Powder Click Here to Buy Bigmuscles Nutrition Real Mass Gainer [1Kg,Mango Magic]|Lean Whey Protein Muscle Mass Gainer|Complex Carbohydrates,|1000 Calories|Reduces Muscle Breakdown|Boosts Metabolism,1 count,13 servings

3. Bigmuscles Nutrition Real BCAA [90 Servings, Blueberry] -100% Micronized Vegan, Muscle Recovery & Endurance BCAA Powder, 5 Grams of Amino Acids, Keto Friendly, Caffeine Free

This vegan-friendly, micronized BCAA powder delivers 5g of amino acids per serving to fuel endurance, support muscle recovery, and reduce fatigue. Real BCAA helps your body bounce back faster after intense training while preparing you for the next. With refreshing flavours and zero caffeine, this best BCAA supplement is keto-friendly and suitable for any workout style.

ALSO READ: Best iron supplements for anemia: 10 picks to restore vitality and fight deficiency

Specifications Flavour Blueberry Item form Powder Diet type Vegetarian Benefits Energy management Click Here to Buy Bigmuscles Nutrition Real BCAA [90 Servings, Blueberry] -100% Micronized Vegan, Muscle Recovery & Endurance BCAA Powder, 5 Grams of Amino Acids, Keto Friendly, Caffeine Free

4. Bigmuscles Nutrition Essential Whey Protein 1Kg [Strawberry Milkshake] | 24g Protein per serving with Digestive Enzymes, Vitamin & Minerals,No Added Sugar|Strength, Faster Recovery & Muscle Building

Kickstart your fitness journey with this all-in-one whey protein blend. Packed with 24g of protein, digestive enzymes, vitamins, and minerals, this best whey protein supports energy, muscle repair, and recovery. Tested for banned substances and developed after a decade of research, Essential Whey comes in indulgent flavours like strawberry milkshake and Dutch chocolate.

Specifications Flavour Strawberry Milkshake Source Whey Recommended usage Post-workout Diet type Vegetarian Click Here to Buy Bigmuscles Nutrition Essential Whey Protein 1Kg [Strawberry Milkshake] | 24g Protein per serving with Digestive Enzymes, Vitamin & Minerals,No Added Sugar|Strength, Faster Recovery & Muscle Building

5. Bigmuscles Nutrition Freak Pre-Workout Sydney Sunset [60 Servings, 360g]

FREAK is not your average pre-workout supplement, it is an intense, research-driven formula with 5 powerful matrices for explosive energy, sharper focus, muscle pumps, and endurance. Designed to elevate cognitive function and delay fatigue, it is your ultimate fuel for high-performance training. Whether you are pushing for one more rep or sprint, this best pre-workout supplement helps you stay dialed in and dominate your workout.

Specifications Flavour Sydney sunset Item form Powder Benefits Energy management Diet type Vegetarian Click Here to Buy Bigmuscles Nutrition Freak Pre-Workout Sydney Sunset [60 Servings, 360g]

6. Bigmuscles Nutrition Creatine [257g, 83 Servings] | Sex On The Beach | Micronized Creatine Monohydrate To Support Lean Muscle Repair & Recovery, powder, 1 count

This micronized creatine monohydrate is designed to boost ATP production, promote muscle repair, and enhance strength and endurance. With superior absorption and faster bioavailability, this best creatine supplement helps you train harder, recover faster, and gain lean muscle. Mix 1 scoop with water and consume pre- or post-workout. Suitable for all, from beginners to powerlifters, this creatine is essential for your gym bag.

ALSO READ: Unflavoured whey protein: 10 top-rated options for pure and effective nutrition in 2025

Specifications Fkavour Sex On The Beach Special ingredients Creatine Diet type Gluten-free Item form Powder Click Here to Buy Bigmuscles Nutrition Creatine [257g, 83 Servings] | Sex On The Beach | Micronized Creatine Monohydrate To Support Lean Muscle Repair & Recovery, powder, 1 count

7. Bigmuscles Nutrition Citrulline Malate [50 Servings, Mango Madness]|2000 Mg|Pre Workout Powder|Enhance Muscle Pumps|Improve Muscle Vascularity|Nitric Oxide Booster| 100 Gm

Power your pump with 2000mg of Citrulline Malate per scoop. This potent nitric oxide booster enhances vascularity, delays fatigue, and supports peak muscle performance. Whether you are lifting heavy or doing high-intensity training, Citrulline Malate helps you feel the burn and go beyond it. Enjoy its juicy mango flavour as a delicious pre-workout kick that supports explosive strength and recovery.

Specifications Flavour Mango madness Item form Powder Diet type Vegetarian Benefits Muscle growth Click Here to Buy Bigmuscles Nutrition Citrulline Malate [50 Servings, Mango Madness]|2000 Mg|Pre Workout Powder|Enhance Muscle Pumps|Improve Muscle Vascularity|Nitric Oxide Booster| 100 Gm

8. Bigmuscles Nutrition Nitra Isolate [1kg, Rich Chocolate] | 32g Protein | 10g EAA | Whey Protein with ProHydrolase Enzyme Tech. For Faster Absorption | Improved Strength, Faster Recovery & Muscle Building

Fuel intense training with Nitra Isolate, delivering a whopping 32g of protein and 10g of EAAs per scoop. Powered by fast-absorbing whey isolate and ProHydrolase Enzyme Tech, it ensures superior muscle growth, reduced soreness, and quicker recovery. The Rich Chocolate flavour makes every serving feel indulgent.

Specifications Flavour Rich chocolate Material type free Caffeine Free, Soy Free Source Whey Benefits Muscle growth Click Here to Buy Bigmuscles Nutrition Nitra Isolate [1kg, Rich Chocolate] | 32g Protein | 10g EAA | Whey Protein with ProHydrolase Enzyme Tech. For Faster Absorption | Improved Strength, Faster Recovery & Muscle Building

What are the benefits of taking sports supplements?

Dietary supplements like protein powder, creatine, mass gainers, BCAAs, and pre-workouts support muscle growth, recovery, and performance. Protein powders provide essential amino acids to build and repair muscles. Creatine boosts strength, power, and endurance by enhancing ATP production. Mass gainers supply extra calories and nutrients for healthy weight gain. BCAAs reduce muscle soreness and fatigue while improving recovery. Pre-workouts increase energy, focus, and stamina, helping you push harder during workouts for better results. Together, they optimize fitness progress safely.

Frequently asked questions What makes Bigmuscles Premium Gold Whey special? It combines whey isolate and ProHydrolase enzyme for superior absorption, delivering 25g of protein and 11g of EAAs per scoop, certified by Informed Choice UK and free from amino spiking.

Who should use real mass gainers? It is ideal for teens, athletes, and gym-goers who need clean bulking support with 1000 calories, 50g protein, complex carbs, BCAAs, and glutamine to boost muscle growth and metabolism.

How does Freak pre-workout improve performance? Freak features 5 energy, focus, endurance, and pump-boosting matrices. This may enhance cognitive function and delay fatigue to help you push harder and dominate high-intensity workouts.

Can Bigmuscles creatine benefit beginners? Yes, micronized creatine supports strength, endurance, and muscle repair. It is suitable for everyone from beginners to powerlifters, with faster absorption for optimal training and recovery results.

