Full list of 19 health-threatening fungi released by WHO

People with weakened immune system or suffering with chronic lung disease, TB, HIV and cancer are susceptible to fungal infections. Critically-ill patients receiving treatments in ICUs are also at risk of developing severe complications from them. During Covid pandemic, incidence of comorbid invasive fungal infections saw a rise. There is an emerging global health threat of invasive fungal diseases. (Also read: 'Green fungus' explained. Causes, symptoms, prevention)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has published a report highlighting the first-ever list of fungal "priority pathogens" – a catalogue of the 19 fungi that represent the greatest threat to public health. The WHO fungal priority pathogens list (FPPL) aims to focus and drive further research and policy interventions to strengthen the global response to fungal infections and antifungal resistance.

“Emerging from the shadows of the bacterial antimicrobial resistance pandemic, fungal infections are growing, and are ever more resistant to treatments, becoming a public health concern worldwide” said Dr Hanan Balkhy, WHO Assistant Director-General, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR).

"The WHO FPPL list is divided into three categories: critical, high and medium priority and the fungal pathogens of in each priority category are so ranked primarily due to their public health impact and/or emerging antifungal resistance risk. While recognizing these critical pathogens as of public health concern globally, WHO emphasises that the FPPL must be interpreted and contextualized carefully, as some endemic pathogens could be of more concern in their respective regional or local contexts," says WHO.

FULL LIST OF HEALTH-THREATENING FUNGI RELEASED BY WHO:

Critical priority group

- Cryptococcus neoformans

- Candida auris

- Aspergillus fumigatus

- Candida albicans

High priority group

- Nakaseomyces glabrata

- Histoplasma spp.

- Eumycetoma causative agents

- Fusarium spp

- Candida parapsilosis

- Mucorales

- Candida tropicalis

Medium Priority Group

- Scedosporium spp

- Cryptococcus gattii

- Lomentospora prolificans

- - Talaromyces marneffei

- Coccidioides spp

- Pneumocystis jirovecii

- Pichia kudriavzeveii (Candida krusei)

- Paracoccidioides spp

