Furry day out: Pet parents treat pawsome pals to spa, shower TLC

Manicure, pedicure, a good bubbly bath, and a dash of perfume to wrap it up! Since spas and salons have reopened fully in the city, Delhiites are not just pampering themselves but also their furry friends. And the pet groomers in Delhi-NCR say that people are showing an increased interest in opting for salon visits as well as home grooming sessions, to keep their pets safe.

New pet parents throng salons

“From a basic manicure to an elaborate spa, enquiries about grooming services have increased during the pandemic,” says Anuj Kochar, who runs Trumppetz, a pet grooming service, adding, “We saw a 40% surge in visits during December 2020, and again in June this year, because in the pandemic, many people became pet parents. More people are now dog or cat owners and wish to provide the best care to their pets, hence we have seen a good response from around Delhi-NCR. We adhere to all safety measures, and a professional grooming session assures good health for the pet as well.”

Amid WFH, many pet parents are opting for mobile spas that offer grooming services at doorstep.

Grooming, right at your doorstep

Amid the pandemic, mobile spas providing dog grooming services in Delhi-NCR have come to the rescue of pet parents. “Due to work from home, many people are short of time to take their pets to a salon, but still wish to get them groomed professionally. So we’ve been receiving many requests for our door-to-door services,” says Jessica Sawhney, co-founder, Flying Fur, a mobile pet grooming service, which has increased their fleet of trucks operating in the Capital and adjoining areas. “Mobile services are in demand because people may not want to wait in a salon for their turn. And it’s also convenient because customers don’t have to leave their house. We sanitise our vans before and after every use, and our staff is as well vaccinated,” she adds.

Don’t forget the strays!

“Not just pets, strays are also at a risk of contracting infections during monsoon. And people have become conscious about this, which is why the demand for grooming services for strays has seen a rise,” explains Ashish Bhadauriya, from Flying Touch, a pet grooming company that offers services for strays across Delhi-NCR, free of cost. “We believe all animals have a right to be safe, and hence for people calling us to get grooming services for the stray dogs in their locality, we don’t charge anything. We offer services such as baths, nail clipping, removal of ticks and treatment of basic infections and wounds,” he adds.

