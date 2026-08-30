Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi shares 7 habits he changed at 34 that protect his overall health 10 years later

Long-term health is not something to think about only when you reach your 50s or when the first signs of disease begin to appear. It is shaped by the everyday choices and habits you build much earlier in life, from how you eat and exercise to how well you sleep and manage your routine. Small, consistent changes made today can have a lasting impact on your health and well-being in the years to come.

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Also Read | Do hot dogs increase your risk of cancer? Gastroenterologist Dr Saurabh Sethi shares 8 foods he avoids as a gut doctor

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist and hepatologist with 25 years of experience, who has trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford universities, is highlighting seven habits he follows to support his long-term health and overall well-being. In an Instagram video shared on August 27, the gastroenterologist states, “I’m 44. I feel better now than I did at 34. I changed these seven things.”

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1. Walking after meals

{{^usCountry}} Dr Sethi advises against sitting or remaining inactive immediately after meals, particularly after a heavy one. Instead, he recommends taking a short, gentle walk after eating, since it can do more than just support digestion. He explains, “I walk for 10 minutes after meals. Even brief post-meal walking can significantly blunt glucose spikes - and may be more effective for post-meal glucose than doing the same amount of walking at another time.” 2. Multiple plant foods in a week {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Sethi advises against sitting or remaining inactive immediately after meals, particularly after a heavy one. Instead, he recommends taking a short, gentle walk after eating, since it can do more than just support digestion. He explains, “I walk for 10 minutes after meals. Even brief post-meal walking can significantly blunt glucose spikes - and may be more effective for post-meal glucose than doing the same amount of walking at another time.” 2. Multiple plant foods in a week {{/usCountry}}

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Different plant foods provide different nutrients, including various types of dietary fibre. Incorporating a diverse range of fibre-rich foods into your diet can support gut health by nourishing different beneficial bacteria and promoting a more diverse gut microbiome. DR Sethi highlights, “I eat 30+ different plants a week. Large microbiome research found that people eating 30+ different plant foods per week had greater gut microbial diversity than those eating fewer than 10.”

3. Eating early dinners

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The gastroenterologist advises against going to bed immediately after dinner, recommending that you finish your last meal at least a few hours before bedtime. This gives your body time to begin digesting the meal. He advises, “I stop eating two to three hours before bed. Late meals can worsen nighttime glucose control – and lying down soon after eating can increase reflux risk.”

4. Prioritising strength training and leg day

Strength training plays an important role in preserving muscle mass and supporting bone strength as you age. Dr Sethi also recommends prioritising leg exercises, as maintaining lower-body strength is closely linked to healthy ageing and longevity. He highlights, “I lift weight two to three times a week – and don’t skip legs. In a study of nearly 20,000 U.S. adults, larger thigh circumference was associated with lower all-cause and cardiovascular mortality.”

5. Completing daily fibre requirements

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While protein often takes centre stage in conversations about nutrition, fibre is another essential component of a balanced diet that is frequently overlooked. Not getting enough fibre can affect more than just gut health, potentially increasing the risk of metabolic and cardiovascular problems. The gastroenterologist points out, “I aim for 30+ grams of fibre daily. Higher fibre intake is consistently associated with lower risks of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, colorectal cancer and premature death.”

6. Prioritising sleep

Sleep is one of the key pillars of good health, alongside nutrition and exercise, yet it is often overlooked. Dr Sethi recommends making quality sleep a priority from an early age, as it can help reduce the risk of health complications later in life. He elaborates, “I protect seven to nine hours of sleep. Chronic short sleep affects far more than energy - it’s associated with worse glucose regulation, appetite regulation and cardiovascular health.”

7. Drinking black coffee daily

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Coffee consumption has been associated with better liver health, but adding sugar, creamers and processed syrups can diminish some of its potential benefits. The gastroenterologist therefore recommends opting for plain black coffee. Dr Sethi highlights, “I drink coffee – without turning it into a dessert. Coffee consumption is consistently associated with lower risks of chronic liver disease, cirrhosis and liver cancer. The liver data are remarkably strong.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Dr Saurabh Sethi is a California-based gastroenterologist with training from AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford and more than two decades of clinical experience. He became a social media content creator sharing insights on his area of expertise during the Covid-19 pandemic.

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