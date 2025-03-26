Gastrointestinal cancer: Doctor explains role of diet and lifestyle in preventing it

Gastrointestinal cancer refers to stomach cancer, colon cancer, liver cancer and pancreatic cancer. Known as one of the major causes of cancer-related mortality worldwide, gastrointestinal cancer can be prevented with the right diet and lifestyle choices. Also read | New cause of stomach cancer: Study hints at an unknown mutagen Gastrointestinal cancer is known as one of the major causes of cancer-related mortality worldwide.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Lohith U, senior consultant - surgical gastroenterology bariatric and GI oncology, Manipal Hospital Sarjapur said, “A person's genetic background contributes to GI cancers but most of these cancers become preventable through maintaining healthy dietary and lifestyle behaviours.”

How healthy diet can prevent gastrointestinal cancer

Increase fiber intake: The digestive system stays healthy when people consume whole grains and fruits and vegetables together with fiber from their diet. The human body benefits from fiber through improved digestion and regular bowel movements and a decreased colorectal cancer risk because fiber blocks harmful gut lining exposure to toxins for extended periods.

Limit processed and red meat: High levels of processed meat consumption together with red meat consumption have been found to significantly raise the chance of developing colorectal cancer. The cooking process at high temperatures generates carcinogenic nitrates and heterocyclic amines that are present in these food items.

Eat more antioxidant rich foods: Consuming foods with antioxidant content from berries and leafy greens and citrus fruits helps protect cells from destructive free radicals which lead to cancer development.

Reduce salt and ultra processed foods: Consuming excessive salt mainly through processed foods and pickled items increases the probability of developing stomach cancer. Chronic inflammation that leads to cancer development occurs when people consume ultra-processed foods containing preservatives and unhealthy fats.

Water consumption enables proper digestion while helping the body remove toxic substances. Excessive soda consumption leads to obesity which serves as a main risk factor for GI cancers and additional types of cancer.

Make healthy dietary changes to prevent gastrointestinal cancer.(Shutterstock)

Lifestyle changes to decrease the risk of gastrointestinal cancer

Healthy weight: The major risk factor for colorectal in addition to pancreatic and liver cancer is obesity. A combination of balanced nutrition and physical exercise helps people control their weight and minimizes bodily inflammation.

Exercise regularly: Physical exercise helps people achieve weight control and supports digestive health and alleviates inflammation. The World Health Organisation specifies that people should exercise moderately for 150 minutes each week to get their best health outcomes.

Avoid tobacco and alcohol: The consumption of tobacco products leads to cancer development in the oesophagus and pancreas as well as in the stomach. Excessive drinking of alcohol leads to higher chances of developing both liver cancer and colorectal cancer. Getting rid of these lifestyle choices dramatically decreases the risk of GI cancer.

Get regular screenings: Early detection saves lives. Medical tests such as colonoscopies together with other screening procedures help identify early signs of gut precancerous conditions to enable prompt medical treatments. Those who have GI cancer in their family history must begin screening procedures before the recommended time for standard population members.

Long-term stress combined with inadequate rest creates an immunological weakness that leads to unhealthy dietary behaviors which raise cancer susceptibility. Mindful practices including meditation combined with yoga and sleep hygiene strategies serve to preserve a person's general health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.