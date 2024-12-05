Getting married this winter? Step up your skincare game with these 7 tips for radiant glow

Dr Saru Singh, aesthetic consultant and physician, keeps sharing hair and skin related insights on her Instagram profile. The doctor, a few days back, shared a post and noted down the skincare tips for brides of 2025. The year is closing in, and it is already time for the ones who are getting married in the last month of the year to step up their beauty and skincare game. Dr Saru Singh shared these skincare actives that can help brides have glowing and radiant skin.(Instagram/@dr.sarusingh, Pexels)

Simple actives:

"Think Vitamin C (or its substitute) to brighten, peptides for collagen, and azelaic acid to calm redness and spots. Start early. Keep it simple," wrote Dr Saru Singh.

Start early:

Consistency before quick fixes. Begin 6-8 months ahead for real results. It is essential to start the skincare journey slowly and steadily, little before the D-Day.

Patch test:

New products? Always test weeks in advance. Surprises are for proposals, not your skin. Patch tests can prevent sudden outbreaks and rashes.

Hydrate inside and out:

Drink water, load up on hydrating foods, and use ceramides or hyaluronic acid for that healthy glow. Adequate hydration has no better alternative when it comes to glowing skin.

Seek expert help:

Plan treatments like hydrafacials or peels early. Avoid last-minute experiments, as they can lead to breakouts and rashes, leaving marks on the skin.

Rest and nutrition:

Good sleep and clean eating can help get happy, glowing skin. Ensure to have deep, restorative sleep every day, and eat healthy.

SPF every day:

Sun damage? Not on our watch. Protect all your progress with daily sunscreen. It is essential to use a protective sunscreen that can prevent the skin from the harmful rays of the sun.

“Small, steady steps = confident, glowing skin for your big day! You’ve got this,” Dr Saru Singh added.