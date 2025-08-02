Going for a surgery? Here are 6 things that a surgeon wants you to know

Laparoscopic surgery, commonly known as keyhole surgery, is a widely performed medical procedure. However, taking proper precautionary measures beforehand, along with ensuring the patient’s full awareness and informed consent, is crucial for a safe and successful outcome. Precautionary measures should be taken before the surgery.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pushkar Anand Singh, senior consultant-general and laparoscopic surgeon, Shri Ram Hospital, Noida said, "To ensure that the surgery is an uneventful and hassle-free experience, there are a few common pre-operative instructions that one needs to follow."

1. Talk openly to your surgeon

While you’re deciding on a surgery, make a checklist of questions that you would want your surgeon to answer. These may include the indication, or need, for the surgery, recovery time, potential post-operative complications or discomfort etc. Never be reluctant to ask questions as a patient's consent as well as conviction is most important for any surgeon.

2. Share your complete medical history

Always inform your surgeon about any pre-existing illnesses (diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, thyroid disorder etc.), allergies (if any), history of previous surgery and ongoing medication.

3. Pre-anesthesia checkup

After getting the pre-operative investigations (lab as well as imaging) done, the patient needs to meet his/her anesthetist for a PAC (pre-anesthesia checkup). Once that's cleared, a pre-authorisation from the health insurance company (or TPA) should be sought.

Pre-operative instructions should be followed carefully.

4. Strictly follow the pre-operative instructions

Your surgeon or anesthetist would give you certain pre-operative instructions. For instance:

Fasting instructions (usually no food or liquids 8 hours prior to the surgery).

Medication adjustments, especially blood thinners (to be stopped 3-5 days before surgery) or diabetes medication (usually to be avoided on the morning of the surgery).

Bowel preparation (if required).

To stop smoking.

Strict adherence to these instructions is critical for the safety of the patient and to ensure a good outcome of the surgery.

5. Night before surgery

On the day before the surgery, keep a hard copy (or soft copy) of all the medical documents, TPA approvals and identity card. Do not forget to put an early morning alarm as patients are usually expected to get admitted during early hours in the morning. Arrange for an attendant who will be with you on the day of the surgery as well as the day following your discharge from the hospital. Planning these ahead helps reduce stress and allows smooth recovery.

6. Prioritise emotional and mental well-being

Worry is natural. Speak to your surgeon, if required, or talk to friends, family members or someone who has undergone a similar surgical procedure in the past. A constructive and peaceful mental state can aid surgery as well as recovery.

