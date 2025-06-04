Endometriosis surgery coming up? These doctor-approved tips will calm your nerves

Are you planning to undergo surgery for endometriosis? Then, remember that preparation can ease stress and improve recovery for women undergoing endometriosis treatment. Endometriosis is not just painful, the surgery can be too - unless you do this.(Image by Pexels)

Endometriosis is a chronic condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (endometrium) grows outside the uterus. This causes inflammation, scar tissue and sometimes severe pain. It commonly affects the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and pelvic lining and in some cases, may involve the bowel or bladder.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kusum Lata, Senior Consultant - Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeon at Motherhood Hospitals in Gurgaon, shared, “The symptoms of this condition are pelvic pain, especially during menstruation, painful intercourse, heavy periods, bloating, fatigue, and infertility. At the same time, the exact cause is still not clear. However, women tend to panic when advised to undergo surgery for endometriosis. Be at ease, as the surgery is extremely safe.”

Endometriosis is a commonly misunderstood condition that often gets mistaken for regular period pain. But there is a difference between both conditions that one needs to understand. (Freepik)

She revealed, “For many women, mainly with moderate to severe symptoms, laparoscopic surgery is recommended to remove or destroy endometrial growths. Surgery can relieve pain, improve fertility, and prevent further tissue damage. However, the thought of undergoing surgery can also bring emotional stress. Women experience anxiety, fear of complications, or worry about the long-term impact on their fertility and quality of life.”

For those already coping with chronic pain, the added uncertainty can cause panic. Dr Kusum Lata said, “Women can become irritated, confused, agitated, and frustrated before the surgery. Knowing what to expect and how to prepare, both physically and emotionally, can go a long way in reducing this anxiety and promoting a smoother recovery.”

Pre-surgery checklist: How to prepare?

Speak with your gynaecologist about the type of surgery (risks and expected outcomes). It is necessary to clear all the doubts before the surgery. Seek help: Ensure someone is beside you when you go to the hospital and supports you at home for the first few days post-surgery.

Ensure someone is beside you when you go to the hospital and supports you at home for the first few days post-surgery. Prepare at home: Stock up on loose, comfortable clothing, easy-to-digest food, sanitary pads and any prescribed medications.

Surgery can be used to remove lesions and relieve the pain of endometriosis, but the risk of recurrence is high for severe cases, at between 5% and 20%. (Shutterstock)

Post-surgery checklist: Caring for yourself afterward

Your body needs time to heal. Avoid strenuous activity for 1–2 weeks after the surgery. Try to rest as much as you can. Take medications as prescribed and use heating pads for mild cramps.

Watch for signs of infection like fever, redness, or excessive pain, and contact your doctor without any delay.

It's normal to feel emotional after surgery. If necessary, speak with a counselor or support group. Try to stay calm by practicing meditation and deep breathing exercises. Follow up: Go for appointments and ask about long-term care or hormonal management if needed. Adhere to the doctor's instructions only; don’t self-medicate or try any home remedies. Endometriosis surgery can feel overwhelming, but being informed and prepared can ease anxiety and empower you to take control of your health journey.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.