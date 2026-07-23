Going on a vacation? Fitness coach Raj Ganpath shares 5 simple strategies to stay fit and in shape while travelling

Travelling is all about discovering new places, trying local food and taking a well-earned break from routine – but that freedom often comes with a hidden cost. Between indulgent meals, missed workouts and long days on the move, it's not uncommon to return home only to find the weighing scale has crept up in the wrong direction. The good news? You don't have to sacrifice your fitness goals to enjoy your holiday. A few simple, mindful habits can help you stay on track while making the most of your trip, so you come back with memories – not regrets.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also Read | Fitness coach Raj Ganpath shares 6 non-negotiables you need to follow to lose weight, get fit and healthy

Chennai-based fitness coach Raj Ganpath, who has over 18 years of experience and is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and author of Simple, Not Easy, has shared practical tips for staying fit and maintaining healthy habits while travelling. In an Instagram video posted on July 21, the fitness expert outlines simple strategies to help you stay on track with your nutrition and exercise routine, even when you're on the move.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Simplify your nutrition

{{^usCountry}} Counting calories and eating healthy can be tricky when you're travelling and don't have the option to cook your own meals. Raj recommends keeping it simple by choosing lean proteins, plenty of vegetables and fresh fruit, while steering clear of foods that are oily, creamy or overly rich. This approach makes it easier to stay on track without having to obsess over calorie counts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Counting calories and eating healthy can be tricky when you're travelling and don't have the option to cook your own meals. Raj recommends keeping it simple by choosing lean proteins, plenty of vegetables and fresh fruit, while steering clear of foods that are oily, creamy or overly rich. This approach makes it easier to stay on track without having to obsess over calorie counts. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The fitness coach explains, “Number one, simplify your nutrition. Lean protein, vegetables, and fruits. Eat a lot of these and minimise everything else. Don't worry about counting calories or weighing and measuring your food. Just one condition: just make sure nothing on your plate is oily, fried, creamy, or rich.”

Make movement mandatory

Raj recommends making movement non-negotiable, even while travelling. Aim for at least 30 minutes of physical activity each day, whether that's using the hotel gym, squeezing in a workout in your room, or heading outside for a brisk walk or run. Staying active can help you maintain your fitness routine, no matter where you are.

He suggests, “Number two, make movement mandatory. 30 minutes at least every day. If you have a gym in the hotel, go for it. No gym? Do a bodyweight workout in your room. Can't do that? Go for a run. You can't run, at least go for a walk, something. 30 minutes every day. Make it happen.”

Drink a lot of water

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hydration often takes a back seat while travelling, with many people drinking less water to avoid frequent bathroom breaks. However, staying hydrated is essential, as dehydration can leave you feeling tired, sluggish and even hungrier than usual, making cravings harder to resist. Raj recommends aiming for 30 ml of water per kilogram of body weight each day to stay properly hydrated.

The fitness coach highlights, “Number three, drink a lot of water. Most of us don't drink enough water when we travel. We forget to and as a result, we end up feeling weak, tired, and hungry. And also tempted. So, make sure you hydrate enough, at least 30 ml per kilogram of your body weight every day.”

Skip or limit alcohol

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Raj advises limiting or avoiding alcohol while travelling, as it can easily derail your healthy routine. Drinking often leads to late-night junk food cravings, dehydration and poor-quality sleep, leaving you feeling tired and sluggish the next day. Together, these effects can make it much harder to stay on track with your nutrition and fitness goals.

He explains, “Number four, skip the alcohol or limit it severely. Because when you drink, you eat junk, you get dehydrated, you sleep badly, and you wake up being tired, which makes the next day harder than it needs to be.”

Plan ahead

The fitness coach recommends planning your health habits before your trip begins. Start by booking accommodation with a gym, if possible, and shortlist restaurants that offer protein-rich, balanced meals with plenty of vegetables. While you're out exploring, carry a reusable water bottle to stay hydrated and be mindful about limiting or avoiding alcohol to keep your routine on track.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Raj notes, “Number five, plan all of this while you're planning your trip. Get a hotel which has a gym. Go to restaurants that serve a lot of protein and vegetables. Carry a bottle of water with you wherever you go. Be clear and confident about saying no to alcohol.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Raj Ganpath is a Chennai-based fitness and nutrition coach, entrepreneur and mentor with over 18 years of experience. He is the founder of the Slow Burn Method, co-founder and head coach at Quad Fitness, and the author of Simple, Not Easy. Known for simplifying complex fitness and nutrition concepts, Raj helps people build practical, sustainable habits that support long-term health and weight loss.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}