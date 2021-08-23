Got no time for exercise? Try Yasmin Karachiwala's 5 minute fat burn workout

The week has just started but the craving for weekend is inevitable as we tackle pile loads of work smeared with Monday blues. Reminding us that “All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy”, celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala just dropped a 5 minute Fat Burn workout routine to boost the fitness zeal of those like us who stress working the whole day and have no time to exercise.

Taking to her social media handle, Yasmin shared a couple of videos that take one through step-by-step of the five exercises which are simple enough to nail at home. From different squats to lateral lunges, this viral video is basically a ‘good morning’ wrapped in five health clips.

She shared in the caption, “Stressed working the whole day and no time to workout? No problem, I got you covered with this 5 minute Fat Burn workout routine. You just need to get up and get going to Feel the burn Do each exercise for a full minute and voilà you’ll feel a burn in your whole body in one round! If you want more and have time repeat it for 2 or 3 rounds (sic).”

Suggesting a modified version of these exercises for those who got more workout time at hand, Yasmin revealed the five minute workout routine which read, “1 Squat + Alt Hammer Press (1 min), 2 Front Squat + Goodmorning (1 min), 3 Zottman Curls (1 min), 4 Supine Chest Press + Bicycle (1 min), 5 Lateral Lunge to Narrow Squat Jump (1 min) Also remember moving atleast 5 mins a day is still better than not moving at all! (sic).”

Benefits:

Squats help avoid injury by firing up smaller muscles to balance the body. It also increase stability by improving imbalances, builds lower body strength, tones the legs and glutes and strengthens the core muscles.

