Groom squad glow-up: 10 wedding skincare tips for men because why should bridesmaids have all the fun

The rise of skincare and grooming for groomsmen shows a bigger shift in men’s self-care. Just like brides take care of their skin, grooms are starting to focus on their skin, hair and overall appearance.

Effective skincare solutions for grooms on the big day

Experts emphasize the significance of pre-wedding skincare for men. They say the skin is one of the first places to show the effects of stress, lack of sleep and poor nutrition.

A pre-wedding skincare routine is essential, not just for brides, but for grooms as well. Treatments that work to brighten, hydrate and rejuvenate the skin can help ensure that groomsmen look fresh, healthy, and confident for their wedding day.

Want to improve your facial features and look fresh before the wedding? Try the following to get clear results with no downtime, making it great for those with busy pre-wedding schedules -

HydraFacial for deep hydration and glow boost: It removes dead skin, deeply hydrates and clears out pores hence, perfect for sweaty, oily summer skin. Get it done 7–10 days before the wedding for that wedding-week glow. Oxygen facial for detox and brightening: It infuses pure oxygen and serums into your skin to fight dullness caused by heat and pollution. Get it done once a week in the month leading up to D-day. Chemical peels for tan removal and texture fix: It helps with uneven skin tone, suntan and acne marks by gently exfoliating the top layer of skin. Get it done 2–3 weeks before the wedding. Avoid just before the big day! Detan therapy for instant brightening: This removes sun tan from face, neck, arms and is perfect for grooms who have been outdoors. Get it done 3–5 days before the wedding functions. Ice globe facial massage for soothing and puffiness control: It soothes inflamed summer skin, reduces puffiness, and relaxes facial muscles. Get it done a day before the events for a fresh, stress-free look. Charcoal facial for oil and pollution detox: It unclogs pores and controls shine. It is great for grooms with oily skin in humid cities so, get it done 4–5 days before the wedding. Body polishing for full body glow: It exfoliates and moisturises the full body, which is ideal if you’re wearing ethnic with deeper necks or short sleeves. Get it done a week before the wedding.

Grooming essentials beyond skincare

Skincare is not the only part of grooming that grooms are focusing on. Haircare and body grooming are also becoming popular. Whether it’s a well-groomed beard or a sleek hairstyle, looking presentable is just as important for men on their wedding day as it is for women. Many grooms are choosing professional grooming services to make sure they look their best.

In addition to skincare treatments, high-quality products made for men are helping grooms look their best. The following help reduce fine lines, improve skin tone and fight early signs of ageing. The routine is simple but very effective, perfect for busy grooms who still want to look their best.

1. Laser toning for pigmentation and acne scars: It targets uneven tone, blemishes and sun damage without downtime so, it should ideally be started 4–6 weeks in advance in multiple sessions.

2. Microneedling with PRP for acne scars and texture refinement: It stimulates collagen, smooths out fine lines and acne scars. Start 2 months in advance as it needs downtime and multiple sessions.

3. LED light therapy for oil control and acne fighting: Red light boosts glow while blue light kills acne-causing bacteria hence, this is great for oily, summer-prone skin. Get it done once a week, for 4–6 sessions before wedding.

Grooms are increasingly adopting skincare routines that focus not only on appearance but also on overall well-being. Grooming is no longer seen as a female-only activity; the groom squad now has its moment to shine.

Whether it is a facial, beard trim or skincare treatment, pre-wedding grooming is just as essential for men as it is for brides. With the right skincare and grooming, the groom squad can look as sharp as the bride and confidently share the spotlight on the big day.

