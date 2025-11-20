Gurgaon eye surgeon with 26 years experience shares hidden signs your eyes reveal: Persistent dryness could be linked...

What if your eyes are like the ultimate health detectives, revealing clues about your overall well-being? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Neeraj Sanduja, ophthalmologist and eye surgeon at Viaan Eye Centre, Gurgaon, spills the beans on what your eyes might be trying to tell you. Also read | Pay attention to changes in your eyes and get regular check-ups to stay on top of your health Pay attention to changes in your eyes and get regular check-ups to stay on top of your health. (Freepik)

What dry, irritated eyes or yellow eyes indicate

According to him, dry, irritated eyes may be linked to autoimmune conditions such as thyroid disorders or rheumatoid arthritis, while yellow eyes could be a sign of liver issues, including jaundice.

Dr Sanduja, who has over 26 years of experience, said, “Your eyes do much more than help you see — they can also reflect the state of your overall health. Subtle changes in eye appearance or vision can sometimes indicate underlying medical issues. For instance, yellowing of the whites of the eyes may signal liver problems such as jaundice, while persistent dryness or irritation could be linked to autoimmune conditions like thyroid disorders or rheumatoid arthritis,” he said.

What does blurred vision or eye fatigue hint at?

Blurred vision or eye fatigue might indicate diabetes or hypertension and floaters, flashes, or vision loss are red flags for serious eye diseases, Dr Sanduja added: “Blurred vision and frequent eye fatigue may be early signs of diabetes or hypertension, which can affect the blood vessels in the retina. Sudden appearance of floaters, flashes of light, or partial vision loss should never be ignored, as they could indicate retinal detachment or other serious eye diseases.”

According to him, dark circles or puffiness could mean sleep deprivation, allergies, or kidney concerns: “Even dark circles or puffiness may reveal sleep deprivation, allergies, or kidney concerns.”

Timely check-ups are a must

The takeaway? Regular eye check-ups are a must. “Regular eye examinations are essential because they allow ophthalmologists to detect these early warning signs — often before symptoms appear elsewhere in the body. Keeping your eyes healthy through proper care, balanced nutrition, and timely check-ups not only protects your vision but also supports your overall well-being,” Dr Sanduja said.

According to Jeevan Kasra, chairman, Steris Healthcare, “Our eyes often serve as windows to our general health and may indicate more than just problems with vision. Subtle changes, such as the yellowing of the whites, which could be a warning sign of liver issues, or constant dryness and redness, generally associated with autoimmune diseases or allergies, can provide an early clue to an underlying problem. Paying attention to these subtle messages and getting the right medical advice in time can help in early detection and management of many ailments. The important thing is not to ignore what your eyes are trying to tell you-they do speak the language of your body's internal well-being.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.