Gurugram cardiologist reveals the safest time to walk outdoors amid pollution: ‘Late morning specifically between…’

Love to walk? Whether you prefer a power walk or a leisurely stroll, if you head outdoors for a quick walk amid this pollution, you may want to pay closer attention to the timing of your walking sessions. Usually, this walking schedule would depend on your convenience, when you have time to rack up your step count. For some, that means early in the morning before work, while others may choose late evening timings if their mornings are jam-packed. Change your walking timings during pollution. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Just 15 minutes of brisk walking a day may cut death risk by 20%, study finds

Whatever it is, you walk whenever you can fit it into your daily schedule. But that flexibility cannot be applied during the pollution season. At certain times, the pollutants in the air rise, making it very unhealthy for you to be walking outdoors.

HT Lifestyle spoke to Dr (Prof.) Hemant Madan, senior director and program head of cardiology at Narayana Hospital in Gurugram. He shared that pollution's harmful effects outweigh the benefits of walking.

During peak pollution hours, walking, which is a healthy habit, can turn out to be a toxic activity for your health. The cardiologist suggested that walking becomes counterproductive.



“Breathing in such polluted air during a walk can counteract the benefits of physical activity, especially the respiratory advantages, and may even cause irritation in the lungs or increase cardiovascular stress,” he explained. “The purpose of a walk is to provide a beneficial cardiorespiratory workout, but this benefit is reduced when the air quality is poor. When the lungs take in heavily polluted air, the breathing component of the exercise is compromised, making the activity less effective.” So this, in a way, ruins the entire point of you going out for a walk. Polluted air keeps you from getting the full benefits of walking, but instead may cause new health problems.

Dr Madan shared some of the signs your body is physically struggling, more than from the physical effort of walking. “Sometimes your body might cough, get breathless, or just feel crummy, which totally ruins the point of going for a walk," he added.

Worst time to walk

When you walk in polluted air, you may cough, and many other respiratory problems may show up. (Picture credit: Freepik)

As per the cardiologist, both early morning and late evening walking times in North India are bad for your health as they usually coincide with peak pollution hours.

“During winter, pollution levels generally reach their zenith in the early morning and late evening,” Dr Madan said. “Engaging in outdoor exercise during these times exposes individuals to the highest concentrations of pollutants.”

If you walk during these times, Dr Madan indicated that it may put stress on respiratory and cardiovascular health.

Best time to walk

You can still walk outdoors; you just need to select the right time. Just as there are times when pollutants increase, there are also moments in the day when pollution levels drop and air quality improves.

“The late morning, specifically between 11:30 am and 12 pm, is typically safer due to rising temperatures and sunlight aiding in pollutant dispersion. Another good time is late afternoon, from 3:30 to 4 pm, when the air is usually less thick and easier to breathe,” the cardiologist recommended safe timings in the afternoon.

Dr Madan further shared that during these times, the weather is warmer, which helps your body warm up faster, and sweating becomes easier, and in turn, the exercise works better.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.