Gynaecologist shares 10 ways to prevent gestational diabetes: ‘Add protein to every meal’

Gestational diabetes occurs during pregnancy when the body fails to produce enough insulin, resulting in elevated blood sugar levels. Although it often presents without symptoms, untreated gestational diabetes can pose serious risks to both the mother and the baby. On June 15, gynaecologist Dr. Suguna Deepti Kapila shared an Instagram post outlining effective ways to prevent it. Also read | Managing gestational diabetes: Diet plan, lifestyle tips for a healthy pregnancy Gestational diabetes ca be avoided.(Shutterstock)

The gynaecologist listed down the risk factors of gestational diabetes:

Age > 35

Overweight before pregnancy

PCOS or hormonal imbalance

Family history of diabetes

History of big baby or GDM in past pregnancy

Here are 10 sustainable ways to lower the risk of gestational diabetes:

1. Eat small meals every 3–4 hours

Skipping meals causes sugar spikes, while steady eating keeps blood sugar balanced.

2. Swap white carbs for whole grains

Choose brown rice, oats, millets, whole wheat instead of maida and white rice.

3. Add protein to every meal

Include paneer, eggs, lentils, curd, tofu; it slows sugar absorption. Also read | Gestational diabetes: Myths and truths you need to know about

4. Walk 20–30 minutes daily

Especially after meals, it helps lower sugar levels naturally.

5. Avoid sugary drinks and sweets

Say no to packaged juices, sugary tea, sweets. Instead, try fruit, coconut water, or nuts.

6. Focus on fiber‑rich foods

Veggies, fruits with skin, whole dals; fiber helps prevent sugar spikes.

7. Limit portion sizes

Eating too much, even healthy food, can raise blood sugar.

8. Get 7–8 hours of good sleep

Poor sleep increases insulin resistance.

9. Manage stress daily

Practice deep breathing, light yoga, or walking. Stress hormones affect sugar levels.

10. Track weight gain with your doctor

Healthy weight gain leads to healthier pregnancy and lower gestational diabetes risk.

Gestational diabetes is a silent threat

In an earlier interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Shubhashree Patil, diabetologist and physician, Diabetes & Wellness Clinic, Mumbai explained, “Often undiagnosed or underestimated, GDM acts as a silent threat, exacerbating conditions such as hypertension, infections, and cardiovascular issues, which may ultimately lead to fatal outcomes. Understanding this link is crucial in promoting awareness, improving maternal care protocols, and ensuring safer pregnancies.” Also read | Diabetes in pregnancy could raise your child’s risk of autism and ADHD: Study

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.