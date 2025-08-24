Search
Sun, Aug 24, 2025
Gynaecologist shares top 4 tips that can 'help your body go into labour naturally'

ByAdrija Dey
Updated on: Aug 24, 2025 05:10 pm IST

Oxytocin is a ‘love hormone’ which helps to trigger labour naturally, easing up the childbirth process. 

Hormones play a big role in triggering your labour, and not just your reproductive hormones, but also your ‘love hormone.' Chennai-based gynaecologist Dr Santoshi Nandigam, who frequently shares tips for pregnant women, talked about the role of oxytocin in triggering labour in a July 23 video.

There are some tricks that help in easing your labour pain.(Shutterstock)
ALSO READ: Dietician shares Indian meal plan and the top 5 micronutrients essential for pregnant women

She explained, “As a gynecologist, I believe in combining science with small, mindful rituals that bring comfort and connection to your body. Oxytocin—your body’s natural ‘love hormone’—plays a powerful role in initiating labor. And guess what? You can support your body in releasing it with a few simple, joy-filled practices.”

The gynaecologist further shared four easy things you can do at home to naturally prepare for labour, with the third being her most recommended one. Here are the four oxytocin-boosting activities Dr Santoshi listed out her suggested activities and why they help:

1. Play with the puppy

  • Interacting with pets, especially dogs, floods your body with oxytocin.

Play with puppies to release your happy hormones.(Shutterstock)
2. Aromatherapy:

  • Essential oils like clary sage, rose, and jasmine (when properly diluted) have calming and uplifting properties.
  • Inhaling these scents or using them in a diffuser can soothe your nervous system and encourage oxytocin flow.

3. Foot reflexology:

  • Your feet carry more power than you know.
  • Acupressure points in the feet—when gently worked on by a trained therapist—can promote deep relaxation and even support the labour process.

4. Water immersion therapy:

  • Warm water has a deeply calming effect. Can’t access a pool?
  • No worries—fill your tub, light a candle, add a few drops of essential oil, and just breathe. Let the water hold you.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

