(Pics: Shutterstock)
health

Hair today, not gone tomorrow!

Shedding  noticeable amounts of hair everyday? Accustomed to seeing them fall out in clumps, bunched up in the shower drain and stray strands on your pillow, you probably will have little respite in knowing that there are scores of others. But the problem needs immediate attention and some hair fall treatment right away.
By Swati Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:32 PM IST

Shedding  noticeable amounts of hair everyday? Accustomed to seeing them fall out in clumps, bunched up in the shower drain and stray strands on your pillow, you probably will have little respite in knowing that there are scores of others.

We’re all guilty of ignoring our hair health. With no office to go to and afternoon soirees to attend, our hair is perpetually knotted in a bun and we all have been guilty of delaying our hair washes a little farther than usual. With stress and anxiety hitting an all-time high, hair care has taken a backseat. But the problem needs immediate attention and some hair fall treatment right away.

Dr Niketa Sonavane, Mumbai based Cosmetic Dermatologist, says, ”Hair fall is one of the first few signs that your body needs help. Vitamin deficiencies, hormonal imbalance, an unhealthy  scalp can all trigger hair fall. The most common cause of hair fall is Telogen Effluvium. This type of hair loss is triggered by stress. The stress could be physical as well as emotional. Long standing deficiency of vitamin D or B12 and iron deficiency can lead to such a hair fall. Besides, illness such as COVID-19, malaria and typhoid are triggers too.”

A variety of factors can affect the hair growth cycle and cause temporary or permanent hair loss, including exposure to chemicals, hormonal and nutritional factors, thyroid disease, generalised or local skin disease, and stress.

Explaining this, Dr. Gaurang Krishna, Trichologist and Dermatologist, Medlinks, New Delhi, adds, “The most common cause of hair loss that we see in our patients is the patterned hair loss or hormonal hair loss. Also called genetic hair loss which is seen in both men and women. But men are more prone because this kind of hair fall is related to androgen which is a male hormone dependent. The early indication is the thinning of the hair.”

He further explains, “The thyroid produces important hormones that are vital in maintaining metabolism, growth, and development. When the gland doesn’t function properly and can’t pump out enough hormones, it leads to hair loss.

People who are stressed and have crazy work schedules often lack sleep hence experience excessive hair fall as compared to others.”

“Both scalp and hair strands should be taken care of. But first your roots and scalp should be made healthy then we should work on the shine and luster of hair,” says Dr Pooja Chopra, Senior dermatologist, Aakaash Healthcare, Dwarka.

Hair fall can often be fought with home remedies. You’ll be surprised at the hair nourishing benefits that some simple ingredients from your kitchen carry – use these to create your own natural DIY hair packs to not only fight hair fall, but also get strong, shiny hair in the safest and most cost-effective manner.

Onions for hair growth

One chat with your grandma about hair fall and she will be quick to mention the old onion juice. ”Onion Juice can be applied to add shine and bounce to the hair, but it can’t be stated as a medical treatment. It can be applied once or twice a week to strengthen your hair,” says Dr Pooja Chopra.

Yogurt based hair mask

Rich in vitamins, a yogurt based hair pack would promote the health of the hair follicles. Mixed with honey and lemon and applied on the roots, it can do wonders. The magic potion can be applied for 30 mins, twice a week.

Strengthening strands

Fenugreek seeds soaked overnight, applied in the form of paste and applied over roots can repair damaged hair follicle and add bounce in the hair.

Ayurvedic remedies

Hair care is no cakewalk and who would know it better than us who struggle daily with the loss of hair. Include natural ingredients like amla, reetha and shikakai for your hair care, these are rich in antioxidants, proteins and help to improve blood circulation and give strength to the hair follicles. A paste can be made mixing it with lime juice and applied over the roots for 30 mins.

Old wisdom of oilingCoconut oil, amla oil and almond oil can be gently massaged on the roots. It would add shine, volume to the hair and add nourishment to the hair. But one should avoid stepping out in oily hair as dust particles can stick to your roots making it itchy and loosening your hair follicles. Any results of these remedies doesn’t come overnight in the case of hair, it takes time.

A healthy diet“Take your daily dose of vitamins. Make sure you include vitamin D3, B12, iron, zinc and folic acid. Include lots of nuts, seeds, green vegetables and proteins in your diet,” says Dr Niketa Sonavane.

A natural hair fall treatmentCurry leaves are rich in antioxidants, beta-carotene and micro-nutrients and have been used for centuries in ayurvedic hair care recipes for making the hair and scalp healthy. Himalayan pink salt contains up to 84 different minerals. It also helps to loosen dead cells and improve blood circulation.

Homemade shampoosWash your hair with a sulfate free shampoo as often as you need. This could mean daily or alternate days if you are exposed to pollution. 

