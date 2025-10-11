Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: 83-year-old superstar's fitness routine is all about this mindset

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan turns 83 years old on October 11. His fitness discipline is inspirational for many, motivating his fans across different generations. On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at his fitness secrets that reflect his dedication to fitness, which shows how age is no barrier to being physically active and fit. Let's explore Amitabh Bachchan's fitness routine. The veteran actor is consistent with his fitness routine.

Fitness mindset and routine

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, Amitabh Bachchan’s wellness trainer, Vrindaa Mehta, revealed that for the superstar, the mindset is what sets him apart.

She shared, “If Amitabh Bachchan can make time to exercise, normal people can too. The mindset is, when you know something is good for you, you just do it. It's not about comfort, it's not about not having time... If Mr. Bachchan can make time to exercise, regular people can of course, take out time to exercise.”

Despite having a busy schedule, Amitabh Bachchan carves out time for exercise. It is the mindset that drives him, making him consistent. There's a valuable takeaway from the trainer's insight. Understanding the value of fitness is what changes the game. As Vrindaa explained that fitness is something you do because it is good for you.

Often at times fitness becomes seasonal, confined to summer bod or wedding season glow up, but when you truly understand its importance in supporting good health, then staying fit becomes a lifelong habit instead of a temporary glow up goal.

The trainer also highlighted a portion of the veteran actor's fitness regimen, which includes breathwork. She said, "My sessions with Amit ji are more about breath work. We start off with basic breath exercises and move on to pranayams, and basic yoga stretches. Mindset... He's the father of it all."

Diet

Amitabh Bachchan often pens his thoughts in his Tumblr blog. In one of the blog posts, he revealed that his morning starts with consuming tulsi leaves, followed by a breakfast featuring items like protein shakes, almonds, porridge, or coconut water. His morning routine also includes gooseberry juice and dates.