Happy Birthday Ishaan Khatter: The secret to his fitness at 30; training ‘6 times a week with…’

Ishaan Khatter's birthday is on November 1. He will be celebrating his 30th birthday this year. The actor's commitment to fitness is evident in his sculpted physique, featuring a chiselled six-pack and defined biceps that have become an inspiration for fitness enthusiasts. Ishaan Khatter has a very dynamic workout routine. (Photo: Instagram)

ALSO READ: Ishaan Khatter shares he lost 8–10 kgs in 2 months to play a 21-year-old in Homebound: ‘I had to lose all my muscles’

In past shows, particularly like the American drama series The Perfect Couple with Nicole Kidman in 2024 and recent The Royals, Ishaan's physique stood out with enviable abs, muscular presence and athletic grace, making the viewers swoon over his fit figure.

So on his birthday, let's take a quick look at the workouts in his routine that help to keep him in shape.

What are the exercises in his routine?

Ishaan Khatter has a dynamic workout routine. Ishaan told Moneycontrol in an April 2025 interview that his workout routine actually depends on the character he is preparing for. Instead of having a rigid workout plan, he keeps shifting based on his current project's requirements.

Ishaan's physique in The Royals reflected his rigorous training. The transformation required him to focus on weight training more. He recounted, “During my training for The Royals, I had to gain about 6-7 kilos of lean muscle, so I focused heavily on weight training.”

The goal of his workout varies, as for one project he may be required to gain more muscular weight, while for another he may have to shed it. For his recent movie Homebound, Ishaan lost 8 to 10 kg to look like the character of a village boy.

In an interview with Mashable India, he admitted that he had to lose all the muscles to look like a 21-22-year-old boy. The actor also shared his usual exercise plan along with the frequency. "Generally, I train about six times a week with a mix of weight training and Pilates. I also have a hip joint injury, so Pilates helps keep me injury-free while strengthening my leg muscles.”

But despite being a fitness enthusiast, occasionally he indulges too, during festivals like Diwali, but he makes sure to get back on track. Ishaan shared a workout post on October 28 with the caption, “Powered by Diwali ki मिठाइयाँ (mithaiya).” In the clip, he was seen doing push-ups, pull-ups while also throwing in some dance moves.

Unconventional exercises

Ishaan's fitness routine is not confined to the gym. He enjoys being active through sports and dancing. On his Instagram, he shares glimpses of his rock climbing adventures along with dance sessions that demonstrate both his agility and dancing.

He admitted that dancing was what first got him into bodyweight training and callisthenics. So for Ishaan, fitness is not just about structured workouts, but unconventional fun and adventurous activities.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.