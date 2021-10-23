Happy birthday, Malaika Arora: 5 easy home workout tips from diva for toned body

Always the one to push fans towards a healthier lifestyle, Bollywood's Chaiyya Chaiyya girl Malaika Arora is fitness inspiration for all to become the best version of ourselves. Apart from Yoga's meditation and pranayama which are a must for Malaika, the actor is also an ardent believer of maintaining and creating awareness about mental health.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When she is not slaying in sultry ensembles and raising the bar of fashion goals, Malaika is seen practising her daily dose of positivity and enthusiasm through Yoga and challenging fans and fitness enthusiasts to do the same every Monday especially during this Covid-19 lockdown. No one does Yoga better than Malaika and as she rings in her 48th birthday this Saturday, here are 5 fitness tips from the diva to achieve a stunning figure:

1. Ardha Matsyendrasana

According to Malaika, “This pose is great to stretch your upper body, strengthen your spine, relax your mind and improve digestion as it eliminates waste.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Method: Sit with legs stretched out, in front of your body. Bend the right leg and place the right foot flat on the floor on the outside of the left knee.

Bend the left leg under your right leg and bring the foot to the outside of the right buttock. Pass the left arm through the space between the chest and the right knee and place it outside of the right leg and hold the ankle.

Slowly twist to the right and place your right palm behind your sit bone. Hold for a few breaths and repeat on the other side.

2. Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

Malaika shared, “Yoga sessions with props have always been one of my favorite sessions. It adds a challenge to your regular yoga sessions and a fun element to the entire flow. This pose improves the flexibility of your spine, engages your core, and reduces stress and anxiety.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Method: Stand straight with your feet comfortably apart with a brick in each hand. Turn your left foot to face outside, with the heel inwards.

Both heels should be in a straight line. Inhale and bend your body from your hip to the left, with your right arm raised straight up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You can rest your left hand on the brick. Your head can be in the line with your torso if you are comfortable, you can gaze up at your right arm.

With every exhale, relax your body a little more.

3. Vrikshasana (Tree Pose)

Malaika revealed, “This asana helps with balance and concentration.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Method: Stand straight on both your feet. Now balance on your left leg, fold the right leg and place the sole of the right leg on the inner thigh of your left leg with your toes pointing downwards.

Fix your gaze and slowly extend your arms upwards in a namaskar position. Repeat on the other side.

4. Virabhadrasana II (Warrior Pose 2)

As per the diva, “This pose will stretch the shoulders, chest, hips, and groins. And it helps to increase stamina while boosting confidence.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Method: Stand-up with legs 4 to 5 feet apart. Keep your left foot at a 90-degree angle and with your left toes pointing out, keep your right foot at 45 degrees. Bring your hands by shoulder level, parallel to the ground.

Bend your left knee and look towards your left hand. Keep your hip square and the right thigh parallel to the ground. Hold for 10 to 15 seconds and release the posture.

5. Parivrtta Utkatasana (Revolved Chair Pose)

Malaika asserts, “This pose helps to increase flexibility and aligns the posture while strengthening the spine and is also very effective in detoxification.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Method: To do this pose you will need a chair and a brick. Sit straight on the chair with legs hip-distance apart. Now, keep your feet on the blocks.

Inhale and keep your hands in Namaskar mudra. Exhale. Twist your body to the left and place your right elbow beside your left knee.

Keep Namaskar mudra in front of your chest. Hold for 10 to 15 sec and release. Repeat on the other side.

From never missing her yoga session to saying “no” to food with gluten, Malaika Arora is very strict with her diet. Here's wishing the ultimate fitness queen, many more happy and healthy birthdays ahead!

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}