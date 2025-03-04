Menu Explore
Is harsh parenting in childhood responsible for behavioural issues in girls in adulthood? Here's what a study found

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Sanya Panwar
Mar 04, 2025 12:38 PM IST

Researchers have discovered a potential link between harsh parenting in early childhood and behavioural problems in girls, and not boys, when they grow up.

Harsh parenting in early childhood may alter brain connections involving the amygdala in girls, according to a study published in Psychological Medicine. These changes may contribute to behavioural problems, such as aggression and rule-breaking, later in life. This study highlights the importance of positive parenting practices and the need for support systems to help families promote healthy child development. Also read | Transform your parenting: 7 game-changing tips to connect with your child

Research suggests that girls who experience harsh parenting tend to show differences in brain development, particularly in areas responsible for emotions, such as the amygdala. (Representative picture: Freepik)
Research suggests that girls who experience harsh parenting tend to show differences in brain development, particularly in areas responsible for emotions, such as the amygdala. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Harsh parenting affects brain development in girls

Researchers followed brain development across multiple time points in childhood. The study found that boys and girls may respond differently to stress, with harsh parenting affecting brain development and behaviour in girls.

Early childhood experiences can have lasting impacts on brain development and behaviour. However, harsh parenting affects brain development and behaviour in girls but not boys, as per the study. Girls who experienced harsh parenting showed differences in brain connections involving the amygdala, an area crucial for emotions. The amygdala is a key area of the brain involved in processing emotions, particularly in response to threats or stressful situations.

More about the study and its findings

These brain differences may explain the connection between early parenting and later behavioural challenges. Although earlier research suggested a link between negative early experiences and later difficulties like aggression and rule-breaking, many studies only provided a limited view, either examining the brain at a single point or focusing on older age groups.

Recognising that boys and girls may respond differently to stress, the researchers of the latest study specifically investigated potential differences in how harsh parenting might affect brain development and behaviour in each sex. They focused on two aspects of amygdala development: its size and its functional connectivity, meaning how well it communicates with other brain regions.

The study’s findings revealed that harsh parenting in early childhood was associated with externalising problems, such as aggression and rule-breaking, at age 10 and a half. However, harsh parenting was not found to be associated with internalising problems, such as anxiety or depression, at the same age. By promoting a supportive and nurturing environment, parents can help their daughters develop healthy emotional regulation and behavioural habits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

