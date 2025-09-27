Harvard gastroenterologist's simple sleep hack for ‘sleeping 7 to 10 minutes faster’ involves socks: Will you try it?

Struggling with sleeplessness can be frustrating. Want to know a scientific method for inducing sleep faster? In a September 26 Instagram video shared by The Washington Post, Dr Trisha Pasricha, a Harvard Medical School instructor and internal medicine physician specialising in gastroenterology, highlighted that warming the feet with cosy socks or warm water immersion can be as effective as melatonin supplements in reducing sleep latency. Also read | Neurosurgeon reveals poor sleep is ‘worse than alcohol’ for your brain, suggests 3 hacks for better sleep Sleep hack: Warming your feet can be a simple yet effective way to fall asleep faster. (Freepik)

Sleep benefits associated with warming your feet

Dr Pasricha said, “What if I told you that wearing cosy socks to bed was as effective as melatonin for sleep? Warming up your feet is scientifically shown to induce drowsiness, and it is just as effective as many over-the-counter sleep medications. If you don't want to wear socks, try taking a warm shower 1 to 2 hours before bedtime or just soaking your feet in warm water for about 10 minutes.”

She explained that this technique works because warming the extremities dilates blood vessels, which paradoxically helps to cool the body's core temperature, a necessary biological process for initiating sleep. In the video, Dr Pasricha suggested that using these warming tricks can help you fall asleep seven to 10 minutes faster.

Why these sleep hacks work

She said, “These tricks can help you fall asleep about 7 to 10 minutes faster and may help you stay asleep longer. For perspective, melatonin supplements help people fall asleep about 7 minutes faster. So, not bad for a sock. Decades of studies have investigated this phenomenon. The idea is that warmth dilates the blood vessels in your skin and that actually helps cool your core.”

Dr Pasricha added, “This is important because our body's core drops about 2 to 3° F just as we're falling asleep. Having a slightly colder room overall is helpful to keep that core cool and help you stay asleep... I'm obsessed with doing deep data dives and empowering you in small ways to make your life a little better each day. Do you know a fuzzy enthusiast who's going to feel really validated after hearing this? Let me know.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.