Having eye surgery? Eye surgeon says follow these 5 precautionary steps

Surgical preparation starts well before a patient enters the operating room. For the best outcomes, it’s crucial that both the doctor and the patient carefully follow all preoperative precautions. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aditya Kelkar, eye surgeon, director at NIO Super Specialty Hospital said, “A successful surgery does not just depend on the skill, but also when crucial precautions are followed by both the doctor and the patient.” Also read | Ophthalmologist shares vital eye care tips to prevent dry eyes, styes, and conjunctivitis this monsoon Know the precautions that should be taken before opting for an eye surgery.

The doctor explained five steps for the precautions that should be taken before opting for an eye surgery:

1. Have a preoperative eye examination

The first and most important step is to have a preoperative eye examination, which is the doctor's responsibility. This assessment would check for visual acuity, eye pressure, or cornea condition, if the patient has any one of them. It also helps in detecting conditions like glaucoma or macular degeneration.

2. Explain the possible risks and expected outcomes to the patient

There should be a counseling session taken by the doctor to ensure all procedure risks, expected outcomes, and costs are discussed with the patient beforehand. Also read | Eye health 101: Nutritionist shares supplements and simple habits to support your eyes in the long term

Anti-inflammatory eye drops should be properly used before surgery.(Shutterstock)

3. Study the patient’s health conditions and medications

The doctor should study the patient’s systemic health and medications before the surgery. Conditions like diabetes and hypertension need to be under control, as they would affect healing and increase the risk of infection.

4. Proper biometric calculation

Another critical step is proper biometric calculation which has to be done by the doctor. Proper history of trauma, or any previous ocular interventions done, has to be taken and documented. Errors in this step would affect the outcomes of the surgery.

5. Antibiotics and eye drops

Pre-operative antibiotics and anti-inflammatory eye drops should be properly used before surgery. This reduces the risk of infections, and saves the patient from serious conditions like endophthalmitis, a sight-threatening infection. Also read | From screen time to nutrition: 10 expert-approved eye care habits to maintain healthy vision in 2025

“When both patient and doctor adhere to these precautions carefully, it leads to better results and satisfaction for both of them, a reward made possible through thoughtful preparation,” the doctor added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.