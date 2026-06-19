Health coach reveals the surprising reason you crave junk food after a ‘healthy’ day of eating

Have you ever found yourself reaching for a snack just an hour after a meal? Or craving chocolate after a stressful day, even though you’re not truly hungry? If yes, you’re not alone.

Physical hunger is your body’s biological signal that it requires energy and nutrients(Unsplash)

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One of the biggest challenges in nutrition and weight management is learning to distinguish between physical hunger and emotional hunger. For many people, the two often overlap, making it difficult to understand what the body actually needs. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Yash Vardhan Swami, founder and transformation coach at TrainedByYVS, decodes the reason behind this.

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Emotional hunger vs physical hunger

Yash highlighted that physical hunger is your body’s biological signal that it requires energy and nutrients. It usually develops gradually and can be satisfied with a variety of foods. However, emotional hunger, on the other hand, is driven by feelings, stress, boredom, or habits rather than an actual need for food. If you find yourself dealing with frequent physical hunger, there are a few factors worth addressing.

How to control cravings?

Healthy diet

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{{^usCountry}} “First, make sure your meals contain adequate protein and vegetables. Protein digests more slowly than carbohydrates, helping you stay fuller for longer,” advises Yash. Additionally, protein and fibre-rich vegetables stimulate the release of satiety hormones such as GLP-1, which send signals from the gut to the brain that you’ve had enough to eat. Vegetables also add volume to meals without contributing excessive calories, helping reduce hunger naturally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “First, make sure your meals contain adequate protein and vegetables. Protein digests more slowly than carbohydrates, helping you stay fuller for longer,” advises Yash. Additionally, protein and fibre-rich vegetables stimulate the release of satiety hormones such as GLP-1, which send signals from the gut to the brain that you’ve had enough to eat. Vegetables also add volume to meals without contributing excessive calories, helping reduce hunger naturally. {{/usCountry}}

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Make sure your meals contain adequate protein and vegetables. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} Chew your food properly {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Chew your food properly {{/usCountry}}

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Another simple but often overlooked strategy is chewing your food thoroughly. Taking time to chew—around 20 to 25 times per bite—allows your body to better register fullness signals and may aid digestion. Eating too quickly can lead to overeating before the brain has had enough time to recognise satiety.

Time your meals

“Timing your meals according to your natural hunger patterns can also help. Some individuals feel hungrier during the day, while others experience stronger hunger in the evening,” said Yash. Structuring larger meals around periods when you’re genuinely hungry can make your diet more sustainable.

Ensure proper nutrients

Nutrient deficiencies may also contribute to increased hunger and cravings. Low levels of nutrients such as magnesium, vitamin D, zinc, and B vitamins can impact energy levels, sleep quality, and stress management—all of which influence appetite regulation.

Keep junk out of reach

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Emotional hunger, however, works differently. It often appears suddenly and is usually directed toward specific foods—typically those high in sugar, fat, or salt. One major driver is trigger foods. For some, simply seeing chocolate, chips, or desserts can spark cravings. Keeping these foods out of immediate sight or limiting their accessibility can reduce temptation.

Manage stress

Stress is another powerful contributor. During periods of high stress, the body releases cortisol, which can increase cravings for highly palatable foods. While these foods may provide temporary comfort, the relief is often short-lived and can be followed by guilt or further cravings. Managing stress through exercise, meditation, hobbies, or social connection can help break this cycle.

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Going for a walk, playing a sport, exercising, or engaging in a hobby can help redirect attention away from unnecessary snacking. (Unsplash)

Fix your sleep

Sleep is equally important. Insufficient sleep increases the hunger hormone ghrelin while reducing leptin—the hormone responsible for signalling fullness. Even a few nights of poor sleep can significantly alter appetite and food choices.

Engage in physical activities

Don’t underestimate boredom. Sometimes, what feels like hunger is simply a lack of stimulation. Going for a walk, playing a sport, exercising, or engaging in a hobby can help redirect attention away from unnecessary snacking.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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