Heart problem or just anxiety? Cardiologist explains how to spot the signs and understand key differences

Anxiety can feel similar to a heart problem, with sudden chest tightness, a racing heartbeat, dizziness, nausea, and shortness of breath. Sometimes, the signs of an anxiety attack can overlap with those of heart-related problems. Misidentifying or delaying care could be dangerous, so it is important to know the difference; any delay in diagnosis may be detrimental.



To understand the key differences, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, who explained that symptoms like chest pain, breathlessness, sweating, and a racing heartbeat can be caused by both anxiety and heart problems, making it important to know how to tell them apart. Anxiety attacks may seem similar to problems emanating from cardiovascular stress. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

“Many people tend to rush to the emergency room thinking they are having a heart attack, only to later learn it was a panic or anxiety attack,” Dr Bhamre said, suggesting how closely anxiety attacks can mimic heart attacks, driving the panic. This becomes important for individuals for people to accurately assess their own symptoms.

In fact, the cardiologist did confirm that anxiety and heart problems actually share very similar symptoms: “Both conditions can lead to signs and symptoms such as chest tightness, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, dizziness, sweating, nausea, and a feeling of fear or doom.”