Heart problem or just anxiety? Cardiologist explains how to spot the signs and understand key differences
Often at times, anxiety attacks are misinterpreted as heart attacks. Know why this happens and how can you identify
Anxiety can feel similar to a heart problem, with sudden chest tightness, a racing heartbeat, dizziness, nausea, and shortness of breath. Sometimes, the signs of an anxiety attack can overlap with those of heart-related problems. Misidentifying or delaying care could be dangerous, so it is important to know the difference; any delay in diagnosis may be detrimental.
To understand the key differences, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre, Consultant Cardiac Surgeon at Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, who explained that symptoms like chest pain, breathlessness, sweating, and a racing heartbeat can be caused by both anxiety and heart problems, making it important to know how to tell them apart.
“Many people tend to rush to the emergency room thinking they are having a heart attack, only to later learn it was a panic or anxiety attack,” Dr Bhamre said, suggesting how closely anxiety attacks can mimic heart attacks, driving the panic. This becomes important for individuals for people to accurately assess their own symptoms.
In fact, the cardiologist did confirm that anxiety and heart problems actually share very similar symptoms: “Both conditions can lead to signs and symptoms such as chest tightness, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, dizziness, sweating, nausea, and a feeling of fear or doom.”
Why do they feel similar?
First, one needs to understand why anxiety and heart problem sensations overlap.
According to the cardiologist, when anxiety occurs, the body triggers the ‘fight or flight’ response, releasing stress hormones like adrenaline. This increases heart rate, blood pressure, and breathing rate, while muscles tighten, sometimes causing chest discomfort.
A similar situation happens during heart issues. He added, “When it comes to heart problems, they happen when there is reduced blood flow to the heart muscle. This can cause chest pressure, heaviness, or pain that may spread to the left arm, jaw, neck, or back.” Other symptoms include: sweating, nausea, and extreme weakness.
How to differentiate?
Differentiating anxiety from heart problems can be tricky since both have the same signs and sensations. Recognising the subtle differences can help you respond better. Here are some of the signs the cardiologist shared:
- Anxiety symptoms will crop up during stress and may improve with relaxation.
- Heart-related pain usually feels like pressure or squeezing and may worsen with physical activity.
- Anxiety chest pain is sharp and localised, while heart pain is heavier or tighter.
- Heart symptoms may last longer and not improve with calming techniques like deep breathing.
- Likely, it is a heart attack if one has a family history of diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking, or family history of heart disease. Consult the doctor without any delay.
Dr Bipeenchandra Bhamre urged people to embrace a balanced diet, quit smoking and alcohol, and exercise at least five days a week to reduce anxiety and stress while keeping the heart healthy. And if there is persistent chest pain, he asked not to ignore it.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
