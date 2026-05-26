Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares 4 easy daily habits that increase lifespan and prevent hospital visits
While doctors can get you out of medical trouble, the primary responsibility of taking care of your health is yours. Here are 4 daily habits that help.
When it comes to health, doctors can diagnose illness, prescribe medicines, and step in during emergencies – but what happens afterwards often depends on you. Recovery, prevention, and long-term wellbeing are shaped by the choices you make every day, from what you eat to how you move, rest, and care for yourself. While medical care can help treat disease, maintaining good health and improving quality of life ultimately requires personal responsibility. Building simple healthy habits into your daily routine can play a powerful role not only in feeling better day to day, but also in supporting longevity and healthier ageing.
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Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, has shared a few simple daily habits you can practise at home to support long-term health and potentially reduce the need for hospital visits. Emphasising the power of preventive care and everyday choices, he highlights that while doctors can save lives, healing and maintaining health is largely a responsibility that begins with you.
In an Instagram video shared on May 25, the heart surgeon emphasises, “As physicians, we can save you, but we can't heal you. Now, what do I mean by that? We can get you out of trouble when you're having a heart attack, you're having a stroke, a ruptured aneurysm, your potassium's too high, or your blood pressure is too high. But what happens when you go home? That becomes your responsibility for you to be accountable to heal yourself and how do you do that? Well, it's the familiar levers that we talk about all the time.”
Be mindful of nutrition{{/usCountry}}
Be mindful of nutrition{{/usCountry}}
Dr London emphasises that “food is medicine.” He strongly encourages people to be mindful of what they put into their bodies, since everyday food choices can play a powerful role in both preventing disease and supporting long-term wellbeing. He notes, “Be mindful about what you put in your mouth. Food is medicine.”
Exercise every day{{/usCountry}}
Dr London emphasises that “food is medicine.” He strongly encourages people to be mindful of what they put into their bodies, since everyday food choices can play a powerful role in both preventing disease and supporting long-term wellbeing. He notes, “Be mindful about what you put in your mouth. Food is medicine.”
Exercise every day{{/usCountry}}
According to Dr London, exercise is one of the most powerful tools for longevity and can significantly improve overall quality of life. He recommends a balanced routine that includes both aerobic exercise and strength training, as each offers unique benefits for long-term health, mobility, and healthy ageing. The heart surgeon highlights, “Move every day. Exercise is the most powerful longevity supplement that we have. Both aerobic and strength training together are crucial.”
Prioritise sleep
Dr London says “sleep is king,” emphasising that quality sleep is essential for recovery and overall health. He explains that rest is when the body carries out much of its repair and restoration. When your sleep cycle is disrupted or not optimised, it can affect how you feel across the board – impacting energy, mood, mental clarity, and physical wellbeing alike. The heart surgeon stresses, “Sleep is king. If your sleep is not good, nothing is good. The recovery time is where our bodies repair themselves.”
Nurture healthy relationships
The heart surgeon also stresses the importance of prioritising mental health and nurturing meaningful social relationships. Emphasising that the mind-body connection is very real, he explains that strong social bonds play a key role in emotional wellbeing. Mental health, stress levels, and the quality of your relationships are deeply interconnected with how the body functions, making social connection an essential part of overall wellbeing. Dr London notes, “Be mindful of your mental health and your relationships because the mind-body connection is real.”
Highlighting that it is these everyday choices that truly move the needle when it comes to long-term wellbeing, Dr London emphasises, “You may say to yourself, I've heard all of this before and it's true. And the beauty is in the familiarity, in the simplicity. That doesn't make it easy, but it makes it relatable. And understand that it's these things, if you're willing to make these choices and deploy them, that you can live a longer, healthier life.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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