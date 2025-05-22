Heat stroke on skin: Dermat shares 4 early warning signs and prevention tips to follow

The summer heat can take a serious toll on your skin, even compromising its natural barrier. Excessive heat can lead to heat stroke, which causes blood vessels to dilate, resulting in redness, irritation, and inflammation. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, dermatologist Dr. Megha Tandon highlighted the early signs of heat stroke that can appear on the skin and why it's important to recognise them quickly. Also read | Struggling with oily skin, acne, and clogged pores in the summer heat? Dermat shares 5 tips to manage Know the early signs of heat stroke on skin to watch out for. (Freepik )

1. Skin inflammation:

When the body is exposed to extreme heat, the skin often becomes one of the first organs to show signs of stress. The dilation of blood vessels can cause redness, inflammation, and visible irritation.

2. Dry skin:

Excessive heat exposure may result in excessive dehydration. In turn, your skin can become excessively dry as its moisture content decreases, because the dehydration compromises the natural moisturizing factor of your skin. it's crucial to apply moisturiser that is protective of the skin's barrier during excessive heat exposure.

3. More sensitivity:

Excessive heat can damage the skin, causing vulnerability to pollutants, allergens, and even harmful microorganisms. These damages can lead to infections, inflammation, and more sensitivity. Such exposure can also cause scarring, hyperpigmentation, and accelerated aging. Also read | Having skin blisters in summer? It can be photodermatitis; dermat shares symptoms, causes and prevention tips

4. Blisters and skin peeling:

When your skin's barrier is weakened, it also becomes super sensitive to UV rays, which can cause sunburns, discoloration, or even rashes. Severe epidermal damage may also result in blistering or peeling. This damage frequently indicates deeper issues. As the damaged epidermis heals, the skin may start to scale and flake.

Stay hydrated to keep the skin healthy.(Freepik )

Prevention tips to follow:

Maintaining well-hydrated status is crucial; drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

For your skin, refrain from using harsh skincare products. Always use mild products formulated for those with dry or sensitive skin.

Avoid direct sunlight whenever possible and stay in shaded areas.

When exposed to heat, a cool compress, wet wipes, or simply splashing water on the skin can help to calm and soothe any irritation that develops. Also read | Say goodbye to dull, tanned summer skin: Expert shares 7 skincare hacks for good hydration

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.