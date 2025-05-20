Having skin blisters in summer? It can be photodermatitis; dermat shares symptoms, causes and prevention tips

Too much exposure to the summer heat can lead to inflammation in the skin. And when the skin is exposed to sunlight or ultraviolet or UVB light for a long time, it can lead to photodermatitis. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Satish Bhatia, dermatologist, Indian Cancer Society, Mumbai said, “The skin can become sensitive to UV radiation due to a combination of internal sensitivity and environmental exposure. Although it triggers a more severe immune response to light, this condition is often mistaken for sunburn.” Also read | Tips to protect yourself from the sun and ‘plastic skin’ Photodermatitis is often mistaken for sunburn.(Freepik)

Early warning signs of photodermatitis

“The symptoms of photodermatitis include redness of the skin, which can also appear flushed and irritated. A person may experience persistent itching in the affected areas of their body. In severe reactions, fluid-filled blisters and peeling may occur. You may experience puffiness or localised swelling, especially on the face, neck, or arms,” the dermatologist explained.

Allergic reactions, itchiness and respiratory symptoms are some of the other signs of photodermatitis. The early signs of the condition can appear within a few hours of being exposed to the triggers, added the doctor. Also read | It is not just about itchy skin: Know surprising truth about Atopic Dermatitis as Eczema is on the rise in India

Know the early warning signs of photodermatitis.(Freepik)

Causes of photodermatitis

Exposure to sunlight or tanning beds

A reaction to certain medications, such as antibiotics or diuretics.

A reaction to the chemicals in cosmetics, perfumes or skin care products.

Underlying medical conditions, such as connective tissue disorders, lupus, and porphyria.

Prevention tips to manage photodermatitis symptoms

Avoid peak sun hours : Stay out of the sun between 10 am and 4 pm.

: Stay out of the sun between 10 am and 4 pm. Wear protective clothing : Long-sleeved shirts, wide-brimmed hats, and long pants help to protect your skin from sun exposure.

: Long-sleeved shirts, wide-brimmed hats, and long pants help to protect your skin from sun exposure. Use sunscreen : Apply sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher and reapply every two hours.

: Apply sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher and reapply every two hours. Be cautious with cosmetics : Choose products that are gentle and free from photosensitising chemicals. Also read | Effective strategies for preventing acne and sunburn during summer, tips on most suitable sunscreen options

: Choose products that are gentle and free from photosensitising chemicals. Consult your dermatologist: If you're taking medications that may increase the risk of photodermatitis like aspirin other blood thinners, barbiturates.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.