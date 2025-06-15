Hepatologist says 'Ayurvedic advice of combining dairy and fruit being toxic is nonsense': Here is why

Some people may experience digestive issues or discomfort when combining dairy and fruit, while others may not. Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a hepatologist, who is known as The Liver Doc on social media, took to Instagram on June 13 to share a post in which he explained that combining dairy and fruit may not be as 'toxic' as some Ayurvedic practitioners claim. Also read | Should you eat traditional Indian dahi or Greek yoghurt? Dietician shares which is better for vegetarians There is limited scientific evidence to support the claim that combining dairy and fruit is toxic, as per a hepatologist. (Freepik)

Is pairing dairy with fruit safe and healthy?

In his caption, Dr Philips wrote, “Time to lay these traditional dogmatic views to rest through critical thinking and evidence. Stop following nutrition advice from Ayurvedic 'experts'.”

In the accompanying post, Dr Philips gave 'examples of Ayurveda loving quacks who promote this nonsense', and said: “Pairing dairy with fruit is safe and, in many contexts, healthier than eating either food alone.”

He added, “The Ayurvedic prohibition against the mix is based on metaphysical ideas such as viruddha ahara (incompatible foods producing ama toxins) that have no biochemical correlate and no demonstrable toxicity in humans. A Canadian team sifted through dozens of trials on yoghurt and fruit, then argued that pairing the two creates a 'synbiotic' snack: fruit fibre feeds yoghurt's live bacteria, while yoghurt's protein and fat help your body hang on to the fruit's vitamins and polyphenols. They concluded the combo could cut weight gain, diabetes risk and heart disease if it replaces sugary snacks.”

Sharing further details, Dr Philips said: “44 adults with metabolic syndrome drank two 12 oz smoothies a day for 6 weeks. Each smoothie contained freeze-dried blueberries blended with skimmed milk and yoghurt. Blood pressure did not budge, but the ability of arteries to dilate rose by about 4 percent in the blueberry group and fell in the placebo group. Better endothelial function means lower long-term heart disease risk.”

‘Safety is a non-issue’

Dr Philips went on to give the examples of more such studies and said, “Bottom line: both fruit-plus-yoghurt and fruit-plus-milk end up enhancing, not diminishing, the antioxidants you can actually absorb,” adding, “Fresh fruit blended with plain yoghurt together delivered more antioxidant activity than the two would add up to on their own. Fruit mixed with milk revealed improved/enhanced 'healthy compounds' delivery into gut.”

According to him, these studies collectively show:

⦿ Nutrient synergy is real: Milk fat boosts carotenoid absorption; milk protein protects berry polyphenols.

⦿ Metabolic markers improve, not worsen: Human smoothie trials show better endothelial function without glucose without glucose spikes.

⦿ Safety is a non-issue: Billions of fruit and dairy servings are consumed annually, and the only 'toxicity' paper finds trivial rat changes under artificial conditions.

'Ignore the Ayurvedic warning'

Dr Philips also listed 'practical takeaways':

⦿ Use plain, unsweetened fermented dairy (Greek yoghurt, kefir, lassi)

⦿ Pair it with colourful fruit – mango, papaya, berries – for maximum micronutrient gain

⦿ Stick to roughly equal volumes – for instance, 150 gram dairy plus 150 gram fruit

⦿ Lactose-sensitive, go lactose-free or use fortified soy/coconut yoghurt – the fruit pairing still helps

⦿ Ignore the Ayurvedic warning – it is not backed by modern toxicology or controlled trails

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.