Eating fruits with curd? Dietician shares 6 reasons why it may be a bad idea, suggests 4 alternatives

Fruit and yoghurt/curd combination may feel like a solid pair as they are frequently spotted together on trending breakfast bowls or smoothies on social media. While they may seem like a wholesome duo, in reality, for your digestive wellness, the fruit-yoghurt pair couldn't be a bigger mismatch.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj, Dietitian and Weight Management Expert, explained why this favourite pair, whether enjoyed as a snack or breakfast, has a grim side that is often overlooked.

He explained the basics, breaking it down to the base nutrients and the reasons why. The dietician noted, "Being a probiotic superfood, curd or yoghurt is widely considered an item to be good for the gut, as wherein is cooling and nourishing. The fruits, on the other hand, are fibre-loaded, full of vitamins, antioxidants, and natural sugars, all-threat foods. The timing of eating might not be so good for digestion, and a healthful practice of consuming curd with fruit should be scrutinised.”

Dr Pratayksha Bhardwaj shared six reasons why fruit is harmful when paired with the common probiotic, along with four safer alternatives:

6 reasons why fruit-curd combination is bad



1. Disturb digestion

Curd is basically a fermented milk food, so it takes more time to digest, while most fruit juices and water-dominant fruit varieties, especially melons and citrus fruits, digest really fast.

Together, the fruits will be longer than usual in the stomach, waiting for the digestion of the curd to complete.

Gastric stasis can lead to the fermentation of fruits in the intestines, resulting in bloating, flatulence, and discomfort.

2. Risk of acidity and mucus

Curd, by nature, is acidic, and when incorporated with citrus or acidic fruits like oranges, pineapples, or strawberries, it can enhance acid load in the stomach; thereby promoting acidity.

It is further considered to induce overproduction of mucus, which worsens ailments such as sinusitis, colds, and congestion.

3. Microbial imbalance

Curd is rich in healthy probiotics, and fruits consist of natural sugars that are potential substrates for microbes.

Mixing fruits with curd can disrupt the finely tuned balance of the microbiome.

This, in the long term, can lead to inflammation of the gut, decreased nutrient absorption, and defective immunisation.

4. Limit nutrient absorption

Though curd and fruits are both nutritious by themselves, if consumed together, they may end up hindering each other's absorption to some extent.

For example, calcium from curd and iron from the fruits compete with each other to get absorbed, either limiting the bioavailability of one or the other.

The acidic nature of fruits may denature the protein in curd and make it difficult for the body to absorb the protein efficiently.

5. Cold-inducing effect

Both fruit and curd have a cooling nature.

When taken together, especially in winter or by a person with a weakened immune system, they can decrease body temperature and cause breathing problems.

Ayurveda specifically advises against eating curd at night or in winter for this purpose, and eating with fruits can enhance the body's negative reactions.

6. Incompatible food combination (Viruddha Ahara)

There is a prominent theory in Ayurveda known as Viruddha Ahara, meaning an incompatible food combination.

One such combination, as given in Ayurvedic philosophy, is curd and fruits, since they digest at different times and have different heat values.

Curd is heavy and sour and has a hot nature; on the contrary, most of the fruits are sweet or astringent and cooling in action.

When consumed together, they work against the digestive fire (Agni) and form metabolic toxins (Ama), which can lead to bloating and indigestion, along with skin issues.

Safer alternatives and suggestions



To enjoy fruits with dairy safely, consider using room temperature milk or plant-based alternatives like almond or coconut milk in smoothies Eat fruits and curd separately, at least 30 minutes apart. Stick to neutral fruits like ripe bananas or mango (occasionally) if you must pair them with curd, and ensure the curd is fresh and not sour. Opt for spiced buttermilk or plain curd post-meals instead of fruit-laced yoghurt bowls.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.