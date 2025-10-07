Hepatologist says 'night shifts lead to fatty liver', warns against 'certain occupations'

Night shifts negatively affect health by disrupting natural sleep rhythms. They can lead to mental health issues. But did you know night shifts can also increase the risk of several diseases, including fatty liver disease? It is a condition marked by an accumulation of excess fat in the liver, with two main types: alcoholic fatty liver disease (AFLD) from heavy alcohol use, and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Also read | Harvard uni’s liver specialist ranks 10 foods for fatty liver on a scale of 1 to 10 Dr Philips said night shifts mess with our natural sleep rhythms, leading to poor-quality sleep, and even if you sleep, you might not feel refreshed, which can contribute to fatty liver disease.(XAHealthyBod)

Dr Cyriac Abby Philips, a hepatologist, who is known as The Liver Doc on social media, highlighted a less commonly recognised factor contributing to fatty liver disease in a February 18 Instagram video he posted. In the short clip from his January 30, 2024, episode of The Ranveer Show, Dr Philips specifically focused on the impact of disrupted sleep patterns and night shift work on the liver.

‘Certain occupations promote fat liver disease’

Dr Philips spoke about how 'certain occupations' requiring people to work during the night often result in a broken biological clock, leading to insufficient or poor-quality sleep. Dr Philips shared that a nonrestorative sleep cycle, where a person sleeps but does not feel refreshed, is also a significant contributor to the condition. He further highlighted that this risk is independent of genetic predisposition or environmental factors.

Highlighting the importance of prioritising sleep, especially for those with non-traditional work schedules, the hepatologist said, “A very interesting thing is: there are certain occupations that promote fat liver disease. For example, people who work night shifts. So your normal biological clock is meant for you to sleep from this time to this time. Right? So when night shifts come, they have a disrupted sleep cycle, and they don't get the actual good sleep that they need to get.”

‘It has nothing to do with your genetics’

He added, “A lot of people get fewer hours of sleep. Just that can promote fatty liver. So, lack of sleep, poor quality of sleep, or nonrestorative sleep: you are sleeping, but you don't feel fresh in the morning like you have not slept at all. You sometimes feel that I mean we all feel that. So that non-restorative sleep can also promote a fatty liver. It has nothing to do with your genetics or your environment or your family. Nothing.”

Dr Philips wrote in his caption, “An underrated risk of fatty liver: Night shifts and poor sleep hygiene.” Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease has no early signs. Want to know if your liver is at risk? An expert reveals simple tests that could save your life. Click here to know more.

