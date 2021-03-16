IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Here's how brain learns from subconscious stimuli
Here's how brain learns from subconscious stimuli(Photo by Bret Kavanaugh on Unsplash)
Here's how brain learns from subconscious stimuli(Photo by Bret Kavanaugh on Unsplash)
health

Here's how brain learns from subconscious stimuli

A new study uncovers for the first time what happens in brain when it learns from the subconscious visual stimuli, researchers call the insight useful in situations such as trauma, ageing or oncological problems
READ FULL STORY
ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:34 AM IST

Researchers at Katholieke Universiteit Leuven (KU Leuven) uncovered for the first time what happens in animals' brains when they learn from the subconscious, visual stimuli.

In time, this knowledge can lead to new treatments for a number of conditions. The study, a collaboration between KU Leuven, Massachusetts General Hospital, and Harvard was published in Neuron.

An experienced birdwatcher recognises many more details in a bird's plumage than the ordinary person. Thanks to extensive training, he or she can identify specific features in the plumage. This learning process is not only dependent on conscious processes. Previous research has shown that when people are rewarded during the presentation of visual stimuli that are not consciously perceivable, they can still perceive these stimuli afterwards.

Although this is a known phenomenon, researchers were unsure as to how exactly this unconscious perceptual learning comes about. To find out, Professor Wim Vanduffel and colleagues studied the brains of two rhesus monkeys before and after they were exposed to subconscious visual stimuli.

The researchers activated part of the reward system at the base of the brain stem, the ventral tegmental area. This includes cells that produce dopamine, a molecule that is also released when you receive a reward.

"Dopamine is a crucial messenger molecule of our motor and reward systems, and is extremely important for learning and enjoyment," says Vanduffel. Activating the ventral tegmental area released dopamine, among other things. "By stimulating the brain area directly, we can causally link the activity in that area to perception or complex cognitive behaviour," explains Vanduffel.

While the brain area was activated, the monkeys were shown virtually invisible images of human faces and bodies. Because the images were very blurry and the monkeys had to perform a very different and difficult task at the same time, they could not consciously perceive these images.

The same process was followed during the control tests, but the brain was not stimulated.

When the monkeys received subconscious visual stimuli while the ventral tegmental area was stimulated, they knew details about those images afterwards. For example, they knew whether the bodies shown were turned to the left or to the right. This was not the case when there had been no brain stimulation.

"Thanks to this experiment, we can demonstrate for the first time a direct causal relationship between this brain region and, as a result, also the likely link between dopamine and the subconscious learning of complex visual stimuli."

The parts in the darker colour regulate, among others, the production of dopamine. Disturbances in this region can lead to Parkinson's disease and other conditions. | (c) Shutterstock

The researchers also made a brain scan of the animals before and after the test. "We can see the blood flow in the brain, which gives an indication of which neurons are active. The more blood flow, the more activity," explains Vanduffel.

The scans showed that the task caused activity in the visual cortex of the brain and in areas important for memory. "With this data, we can zoom in to find out what is happening exactly at a neuronal level in these brain areas, in future experiments."

"Since Freud's insights in the 20th century, the scientific community has been wondering how subconscious sensations can affect us. Thanks to the present awareness that there is a strong resemblance between humans and monkeys, and new and advanced technologies, we can finally map such processes physiologically."

Disturbances in the dopaminergic system can lead to numerous psychiatric and motor disorders, such as depression, addiction and Parkinson's disease. A better understanding of how this system works, in various forms of learning, is therefore crucial to developing targeted therapies for these conditions.

"Parkinson's is a motor disorder and is caused by dopamine-producing neurons dying off. However, current dopamine treatments may produce side effects because they also trigger the entire reward system, which not only reduces motor symptoms but can also lead to addictive behaviour." Fundamental research into the functioning of these brain areas will eventually lead to more targeted treatments with fewer side effects.

This insight is also useful in situations such as trauma, ageing or oncological problems where an increase in brain plasticity, i.e. the ability to change, could be very useful. "By stimulating areas of the brain that produce dopamine, we could, for example, enable people to regain their speech more quickly or improve their motor skills after an accident or illness. This could even be done through medication, although we are still a long way from that," explains Vanduffel.

Insights about our brain and the conditions under which we and other primates visually shape our world are therefore crucial, because, as Vanduffel concludes: "you have to know how a car's engine works before you can fix a problem with it."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
brain plasticity brain imaging brain ageing trauma ageing
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Here's how brain learns from subconscious stimuli(Photo by Bret Kavanaugh on Unsplash)
Here's how brain learns from subconscious stimuli(Photo by Bret Kavanaugh on Unsplash)
health

Here's how brain learns from subconscious stimuli

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:34 AM IST
A new study uncovers for the first time what happens in brain when it learns from the subconscious visual stimuli, researchers call the insight useful in situations such as trauma, ageing or oncological problems
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers discover a good target for tumour therapies to prevent metastasis(Twitter/ClinicalOMICs)
Researchers discover a good target for tumour therapies to prevent metastasis(Twitter/ClinicalOMICs)
health

Researchers discover a good target for tumour therapies to prevent metastasis

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 10:24 AM IST
Study claims that the protective membrane around tumours may be a good target for therapies to prevent metastasis. Here's how
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora's workout video of nailing a Tripod Headstand stuns Katrina Kaif(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
Malaika Arora's workout video of nailing a Tripod Headstand stuns Katrina Kaif(Instagram/malaikaaroraofficial)
health

Malaika Arora's workout video of nailing a Tripod Headstand stuns Katrina Kaif

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:19 AM IST
  • Let fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora’s video on ‘drill to achieve a Tripod Headstand’ be enough workout motivation for you to hit the grind this Tuesday | Watch
READ FULL STORY
Close
The research was published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal. While depression may occur during beta-blocker therapy, the research suggests beta-blockers are not the likely cause.(Unsplash)
The research was published today in Hypertension, an American Heart Association journal. While depression may occur during beta-blocker therapy, the research suggests beta-blockers are not the likely cause.(Unsplash)
health

Study reveals beta-blockers not likely to cause depression

ANI, Dallas [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 11:06 PM IST
Beta-blockers (medications that reduce your blood pressure) treat various cardiovascular diseases and were not more likely to cause depression compared to other similar treatments, according to new research.
READ FULL STORY
Close
However, the research published in Canadian Medical Association Journal found that the gap in mortality risk among men and women varied across countries.(Unsplash)
However, the research published in Canadian Medical Association Journal found that the gap in mortality risk among men and women varied across countries.(Unsplash)
health

Risk of early death for men 60 per cent higher than for women, study finds

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Men aged 50 years and above may have a significantly higher risk of death than women of the same age group, partly due heavier rates of smoking and heart disease in men, according to a large study of people in 28 countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"Our findings suggest a gender gap in the first evaluation of chest pain, with the likelihood of heart attack being underestimated in women," said study author Dr Gemma Martinez-Nadal of the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona, Spain.(Pixabay)
"Our findings suggest a gender gap in the first evaluation of chest pain, with the likelihood of heart attack being underestimated in women," said study author Dr Gemma Martinez-Nadal of the Hospital Clinic of Barcelona, Spain.(Pixabay)
health

Heart attack cases reported more frequently in women than men: Study

ANI, Washington Dc [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 04:39 PM IST
A recent study presented at ESC Acute Cardiovascular Care 2021 found that chest pain is misdiagnosed in women more frequently than in men. The research likewise found that ladies with chest torment were more probable than men to stand by more than 12 hours prior to looking for clinical assistance.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman does handstand in new video(Instagram/ milindrunning)
Milind Soman does handstand in new video(Instagram/ milindrunning)
health

Kick away your Monday blues Milind Soman style - with handstands

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 02:49 PM IST
  • Milind Soman recently shared a clip that shows the fitness enthusiast nailing a handstand with the utmost ease. Doing handstands are extremely beneficial for your body and this clip by the actor is inspiring us to give it a try.
READ FULL STORY
Close
They did so not because the researchers of the study told them to do so, but because the lifestyle intervention being evaluated helped lower their stress.
They did so not because the researchers of the study told them to do so, but because the lifestyle intervention being evaluated helped lower their stress.
health

Study: Lesser consumption of fast food associated with lower stress levels

ANI, Washington Dc [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 01:12 PM IST
A survey published in the journal Nutrients has suggested that overweight low-income mothers of younger kids, after participating in a study, ate lesser fast-food meals and high-fat snacks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The researchers followed up initial research into addictive or unhealthy behaviours, conducted in 2019, to investigate the effects of the first Covid-19 restrictions introduced in the spring of 2020.(Unsplash)
The researchers followed up initial research into addictive or unhealthy behaviours, conducted in 2019, to investigate the effects of the first Covid-19 restrictions introduced in the spring of 2020.(Unsplash)
health

Rise in eating disorders noticed during Covid-19 induced lockdown: Study

ANI, Washington Dc [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:20 PM IST
The Covid-19 induced lockdown could be linked to an increase in symptoms associated with eating disorders, suggest the findings of new research.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty shares new Yoga post(Instagram/ theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty shares new Yoga post(Instagram/ theshilpashetty)
health

Shilpa Shetty gives Monday Yoga motivation, does Tolasana in new fitness video

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:01 PM IST
  • Yoga enthusiast Shilpa Shetty gave her fans the much-needed motivation to exercise today by sharing a video of herself doing Tolasana. Read about its benefits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Wearing face mask during exercise is safe: Study

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:47 PM IST
A new research claims that wearing a face mask during an intense workout is safe for healthy people and could reduce the risk of COVID-19 spreading at indoor gyms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Pexels)
Representational Image(Pexels)
health

Silkworm silk may help better treatment of muscle atrophy: Study

ANI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 08:45 PM IST
In a step to discover the method to improve on traditional methods of cell culture, the researchers at the Utah State University recently used the silk from silkworm to grow skeletal muscle cells.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study also supports their effectiveness when compared to other methods of quitting, including nicotine replacement therapy or medication.(Unsplash)
The study also supports their effectiveness when compared to other methods of quitting, including nicotine replacement therapy or medication.(Unsplash)
health

Daily use of e-cigarette can help you quit smoking

ANI, London [uk]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:49 PM IST
In order to quit smoking, using e-cigarettes daily may help an individual, suggest the findings of a new study published by King's College London.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The rapid test is being trialled on 2,500 patients. (Pixabay/Represnetative Image )
The rapid test is being trialled on 2,500 patients. (Pixabay/Represnetative Image )
world news

Dubai conducts trial to assess breath test to detect coronavirus

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Machine learning software will analyze a breath sample and generate the result in less than a minute, according to the statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Findings suggest that night shifts disrupt natural 24-hour rhythms in the activity of certain cancer-related genes, making night shift workers more vulnerable to DNA damage while also causing the body's DNA repair mechanisms to be mistimed to deal with that damage.(Unsplash)
Findings suggest that night shifts disrupt natural 24-hour rhythms in the activity of certain cancer-related genes, making night shift workers more vulnerable to DNA damage while also causing the body's DNA repair mechanisms to be mistimed to deal with that damage.(Unsplash)
health

Working in night shifts may increase cancer risk, reveals study

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON MAR 14, 2021 03:14 PM IST
A novel study led by a team of researchers from the Washington State University has shed light on the clues as to why night shift workers may be at increased risk of developing certain types of cancer compared to those who work regular daytime hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP