IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Here's why breastfed babies have improved immune systems
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Here's why breastfed babies have improved immune systems

Research has revealed new insight into the biological mechanisms of the long-term positive health effects of breastfeeding in preventing disorders of the immune system in later life.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:05 PM IST

Research led by the University of Birmingham and Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust has revealed new insight into the biological mechanisms of the long-term positive health effects of breastfeeding in preventing disorders of the immune system in later life.

Breastfeeding is known to be associated with better health outcomes in infancy and throughout adulthood, and previous research has shown that babies receiving breastmilk are less likely to develop asthma, obesity, and autoimmune diseases later in life compared to those who are exclusively formula-fed.

However, up until now, the immunological mechanisms responsible for these effects have been very poorly understood. In this new study, researchers have for the first time discovered that a specific type of immune cells - called regulatory T cells - expand in the first three weeks of life in breastfed human babies and are nearly twice as abundant as in formula-fed babies. These cells also control the baby's immune response against maternal cells transferred with breastmilk and help reduce inflammation.

Moreover, the research - supported by the National Institute for Health Research's Surgical Reconstruction and Microbiology Research Centre (NIHR SRMRC) - showed that specific bacteria, called Veillonella and Gemella, which support the function of regulatory T cells, are more abundant in the gut of breastfed babies.

The results of the study, published in Allergy, emphasise the importance of breastfeeding, say the researchers.

Senior author Gergely Toldi, a researcher at the University of Birmingham and consultant neonatologist at Birmingham Women's and Children's NHS Foundation Trust, said: "The influence of the type of milk received on the development of the immune response has not previously been studied in the first few weeks of life.

"Prior to our research the outstanding importance and the early involvement of this specific cell type in breastfed babies was unknown.

"We hope this invaluable new insight will lead to an increase in rates of breastfeeding and will see more babies benefit from the advantages of receiving breastmilk.

"Furthermore, we hope for those babies who are formula-fed, these results will contribute to optimising the composition of formula milk in order to exploit these immunological mechanisms.

"We are very grateful for the mums and babies who contributed to this special project."

The study is the culmination of a unique three-year research project analysing data from 38 healthy mothers and their healthy babies. Small amounts of blood and stool samples were collected at birth at Birmingham Women's Hospital and then again later during home visits when the babies were three weeks old. Sixteen out of the 38 babies (42%) were exclusively breastfed for the duration of the study, while nine babies received mixed feeding, and 13 babies were exclusively formula-fed.

The researchers hope to now further study this biological mechanism in sick and pre-term newborn babies who have developed inflammatory complications. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Here's why breastfed babies have improved immune systems

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 07:05 PM IST
Research has revealed new insight into the biological mechanisms of the long-term positive health effects of breastfeeding in preventing disorders of the immune system in later life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

In coronavirus pandemic era, older adults isolated but resilient

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:51 PM IST
That’s one type of health — physical. When it comes to mental and emotional health, older adults are showing resilience and persevering despite struggles with loneliness and isolation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kiara Advani's high-intensity workout video will leave you breathless(Instagram/kiaraaliaadvani and sohfitofficial)
Kiara Advani's high-intensity workout video will leave you breathless(Instagram/kiaraaliaadvani and sohfitofficial)
health

Watch: Kiara Advani's high-intensity fitness video will leave you breathless

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 06:17 PM IST
  • Kiara Advani's trainer recently shared a video of the Kabir Singh actor doing a high-intensity work out. To be honest, we are in awe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kimchi, kombucha demand on rise amid buyer's lockdown craze for fermented food(Twitter/SeanWal49402031/thefoodbabe)
Kimchi, kombucha demand on rise amid buyer's lockdown craze for fermented food(Twitter/SeanWal49402031/thefoodbabe)
health

Kimchi, kombucha demand on rise amid buyer's lockdown craze for fermented food

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:54 PM IST
A sudden spike in demand for fermented health products like kombucha and kimchi has appeared as the behavioural side effects of the pandemic and the lockdowns it spawned
READ FULL STORY
Close
Milind Soman does pull-ups(Instagram/milindrunning)
Milind Soman does pull-ups(Instagram/milindrunning)
health

Milind Soman's Friday mantra may inspire you to start your fitness journey soon

By Nishtha Grover
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 02:28 PM IST
  • Milind Soman recently shared a fitness video in which the actor can be seen doing pull-ups. Along with the clip, he penned an inspiring note asking his followers to make every choice count.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have discovered that fruit flies with genetic modifications to enhance glucose uptake have significantly longer lifespans.(ANI)
Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have discovered that fruit flies with genetic modifications to enhance glucose uptake have significantly longer lifespans.(ANI)
health

Research:s Good diet, glucose uptake in brain lead to longer life in fruit flies

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:39 PM IST
Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University have discovered that fruit flies with genetic modifications to enhance glucose uptake have significantly longer lifespans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Covid isolation worsens student diets, inactivity, alcohol intake. Here's why

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 01:04 PM IST
A new study has found that the Covid-19 pandemic has led to significant worsening of already poor dietary habits, low activity levels, sedentary behaviour, and high alcohol consumption among university students.
READ FULL STORY
Close
he avian section at Lucknow Zoo has been closed for public in wake of bird flu. (HT Photo)
he avian section at Lucknow Zoo has been closed for public in wake of bird flu. (HT Photo)
health

Bird flu scare: Lucknowites look for veg options!

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Despite message issued by doctors, veterinary scientists and concerned department about consumption of ‘fully-cooked’ chicken-egg is safe, people are still going for vegetarian options which are available in winters in abundance
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rapid blood test can now identify patients at highest risk of severe Covid-19(Twitter/WebMD)
Rapid blood test can now identify patients at highest risk of severe Covid-19(Twitter/WebMD)
health

Rapid blood test can now identify patients at highest risk of severe Covid-19

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 08:24 AM IST
Since some coronavirus patients get better without intensive treatment, scientists have now developed a rapid blood test that can identify patients at highest risk of severe Covid-19 complications or death
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Polycystic Ovarian Disease: Here are some natural ways to fight PCOS, PCOD

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 09:41 PM IST
Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD), also known as PCOS stands for polycystic ovary syndrome, a condition that is characterized by the overproduction of a woman's hormone levels, irregular menstrual periods, and cysts in the ovaries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
health

Novel vaccine that may help prevent future coronavirus pandemics developed

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:43 PM IST
The novel 'mosaic nanoparticle' vaccine, described in the journal Science, is shaped like a cage made up of 60 identical proteins, each of which has a small protein tag that functions like a piece of Velcro.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parineeti Chopra starts her day with Yoga(Instagram/parineetichopra)
Parineeti Chopra starts her day with Yoga(Instagram/parineetichopra)
health

Parineeti Chopra loves her Yoga mornings, says she is addicted to stretching

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 04:09 PM IST
The Girl On The Train star Parineeti Chopra is a fan of doing Yoga in the morning. The actor says that she is "addicted to stretching, breathing deeply and thinking happy thoughts."
READ FULL STORY
Close
New research from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis indicates that allergens in the environment often are to blame for episodes of acute itch in eczema patients.(Yahoo)
New research from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis indicates that allergens in the environment often are to blame for episodes of acute itch in eczema patients.(Yahoo)
health

Acute itching in eczema patients linked to environmental allergens

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 02:52 PM IST
New research from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis indicates that allergens in the environment often are to blame for episodes of acute itch in eczema patients.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Use of the diabetes drug metformin, before a diagnosis of Covid-19 is associated with a threefold decrease in mortality in Covid-19 patients with Type 2 diabetes, according to a racially diverse study at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.(Yahoo)
Use of the diabetes drug metformin, before a diagnosis of Covid-19 is associated with a threefold decrease in mortality in Covid-19 patients with Type 2 diabetes, according to a racially diverse study at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.(Yahoo)
health

Metformin use reduces risk of death for patients with Covid-19, diabetes

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:43 PM IST
Use of the diabetes drug metformin, before a diagnosis of Covid-19 is associated with a threefold decrease in mortality in Covid-19 patients with Type 2 diabetes, according to a racially diverse study at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A study quantifies the disparate impacts of Covid-19 on life expectancy in the United States on the basis of racial and ethnic disparities.(Unsplash)
A study quantifies the disparate impacts of Covid-19 on life expectancy in the United States on the basis of racial and ethnic disparities.(Unsplash)
health

Racial, ethnic disparities in Covid-19 impact on life expectancy

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 15, 2021 01:12 PM IST
A study quantifies the disparate impacts of Covid-19 on life expectancy in the United States on the basis of racial and ethnic disparities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP