Hina Khan drops inspiring workout video post breast cancer surgery: 'This journey should be remembered for...'

Hina Khan recently underwent surgery after being diagnosed with Stage 3 breast cancer. Today, she dropped an inspirational workout video on Instagram. The clip shows Hina practising kickboxing with her trainer at the gym. She also penned a note with the clip. Read on to see what she wrote. (Also Read | 6 reasons to eat a banana before you workout!) Hina Khan shares an inspiring workout video after her breast cancer surgery. (Instagram )

Hina Khan works out at the gym after surgery

The video shows Hina Khan practising kickboxing with her trainer. The actor shared the video with the caption, “Will it to win it, one step at a time. Doing what I promised myself…yes…just as I said, you can find Good Days and make the most of it, even if they are few. This journey should be remembered for what I made off it…not the other way around. Thank you, Allah, for giving me this strength…I pray for your continuous support and healing.”

Hina also penned a message for people fighting battles similar to hers. She wrote, “With all due respect to everyone who’s battling similar fights more or less…the idea is to know yourself, find your own way and listen to your body.”

Internet reacts to Hina Khan's video

Fans commended Hina in the comments. One user wrote, “You will be healthy soon. God bless you.” Another commented, “Hina, wishing you a swift and smooth recovery. May each day bring you more strength, better health, and renewed energy.” A fan wrote, “Girl power Sher Khan.” “You gonna rock in this battle, Sher Khan @realhinakhan. Your fans are always there to support you,” another fan commented.

Benefits of kickboxing

Kickboxing, which combines boxing techniques with kicks, is considered an excellent workout that helps tone your entire body. It is an aerobic workout that burns calories and can help you lose weight. Additionally, it boosts cardiovascular health, muscle strength, coordination, balance, confidence, sleep, and mental health.