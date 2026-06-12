Hina Khan's 'one day at a time' full-body workout features strength training, rowing and treadmill cardio. Watch

Actor Hina Khan is proving that consistency remains the foundation of fitness. Taking to Instagram on June 12, Hina shared a glimpse of her workout session with the caption, "One day at a time." The video showed the actor powering through a series of exercises at the gym, highlighting her commitment to staying active and consistent with her fitness routine. (Also read: Pilates trainer reveals how Victoria’s Secret models keep their abs toned with deep core 10-minute workout. Watch )

Inside Hina Khan's full-body workout

Hina Khan balances cardio and strength in her sustainable fitness routine. (Instagram/@realhinakhan)

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The workout begins with single-arm dumbbell rows, a strength-training exercise that targets the back, shoulders, and arms while also engaging the core. Strength exercises like these help build muscle, improve posture, and support overall functional fitness.

Hina then transitions into jumping jacks, a classic cardio move that raises the heart rate and improves endurance. The exercise also engages multiple muscle groups at once, making it an effective full-body warm-up. The routine also includes a wide-stance mobility exercise, focusing on flexibility and lower-body movement. Mobility drills play an important role in maintaining joint health, improving range of motion, and reducing the risk of injuries during workouts.

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{{^usCountry}} Cardio remains a key component of her fitness regimen. Hina is seen using a rowing machine, an exercise known for delivering both cardiovascular and strength benefits. Rowing engages the upper body, core, and legs simultaneously, making it one of the most efficient full-body workouts. Fitness benefits of a well-rounded routine {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cardio remains a key component of her fitness regimen. Hina is seen using a rowing machine, an exercise known for delivering both cardiovascular and strength benefits. Rowing engages the upper body, core, and legs simultaneously, making it one of the most efficient full-body workouts. Fitness benefits of a well-rounded routine {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She rounds off the session with treadmill training, adding another layer of cardiovascular conditioning. Walking or jogging on the treadmill can help improve heart health, boost stamina, and contribute to overall calorie expenditure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She rounds off the session with treadmill training, adding another layer of cardiovascular conditioning. Walking or jogging on the treadmill can help improve heart health, boost stamina, and contribute to overall calorie expenditure. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} What stands out about Hina's workout is its balance. Instead of focusing solely on weight training or cardio, the routine incorporates multiple forms of movement that work together to improve strength, endurance, flexibility, and functional fitness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What stands out about Hina's workout is its balance. Instead of focusing solely on weight training or cardio, the routine incorporates multiple forms of movement that work together to improve strength, endurance, flexibility, and functional fitness. {{/usCountry}}

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The workout serves as a reminder that a sustainable fitness routine does not have to rely on extreme exercises. A combination of strength training, cardio, and mobility work can support long-term health while keeping workouts varied and engaging.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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