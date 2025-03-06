Holashtak 2025: Mythical origins of this inauspicious period unveiled

Holashtak 2025: Holashtak is considered one of the most inauspicious periods of the year. This is the time when all the planets emit negative energy, making it one of the most difficult times to navigate through. This can increase negative energy all around us. Hence, when decisions are not well thought-out, they can fall or lead to worse circumstances. This year, Holashtak will start on March 7 and will end on March 13.(Shutterstock)

When is Holashtak 2025:

This year, Holashtak will start on March 7 and will end on March 13, which will coincide with Holika Dahan. According to Drik Panchang, Holashtak starts from the Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Phalguna month.

Holashtak 2025: Tracing back to the mythical origins

According to legends, it is believed that Holashtak happened due to a fight between Kamadeva and Lord Shiva. To comply by the requests of Goddess Parvati, Kamadeva attempted to break Lord Shiva’s meditation. This angered Lord Shiva and he opened his third eye, turning Kamadeva into ashes.

Since then, every year, Holashkar is observed as the most inauspicious time period of the year.

Where is Holashtak observed?

It is believed that the impact of Holashtak is limited to only some parts of North India. During this time, weddings, mundan, griha pravesh, engagements, naming ceremonies and other auspicious events are avoided.

According to Drik Panchang, places along Vyas, Ravi and Sutlej rivers are affected by Holashtak. It has very less impact in South India.

Rituals of Holashtak:

On the first day of Holashtak, the place for Holika Dahan is selected. Then the place is washed with auspicious water from river Ganges or any other river. Dry sticks are placed on the area to mark the space for Holika Dahan. For the next few days, dry leaves, branches and sticks, that naturally fall from the trees are collected and placed inside the Holika Dahan area. On the last day of Holashtak, Holika Dahan is observed by burning all the dry sticks, branches and leaves together in a heap.