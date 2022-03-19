Holi 2022: This is how Saiyami Kher spent the day

This year, Holi was celebrated on March 18. Every year, the festival of colours is awaited to be celebrated with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp. This is that time of the year when people gather around to play with colours, exchange sweets and other lip-smacking dishes and enjoy the togetherness of their family, friends and near and dear ones. Holi celebrates the triumph of goodness over evil. Lot of nutritious food items are burnt in the fire a day before Holi – this denotes the negativities and the evil in the air washed out.

This year, Holi was celebrated with lot of fun by the Bollywood fraternity. While some chose to cleebrate the day with colours and food with their friends and colleagues from the film industry, some chose to stay indoors and celebrate with their families. However, Saiyami Kher’s Holi celebrations caught our sight and it was absolutely different from everyone else’s. Saiyami, an athlete, runner and a Bollywood actor, spent the auspicious day doing what she loves most – Badminton. The actor shared a set of videos fresh off her Badminton court on her Instagram stories and it is giving us major fitness goals.

In the video, Saiyami can be seen focusing on the court and the game while playing with all her heart. Dressed in a white tank top and a black pair of gym shorts, Saiyami can be seen spending Holi just the way she loves. Accompanied by her friends, Saiyami can be seen being in beast mode in the court. “Holi day/ holiday was a lot of fun = 4 hours badminton after 3 long years.” Take a look at the snippets of Saiyami’s game here:

Instagram story of Saiyami Kher.(Instagram/@saiyami)

Badminton is a total body workout, which helps in improving the flexibility of the muscles. It also helps in improving the life expectancy and the range of motion of the body. Playing Badminton helps in improving the heart health and reducing health risks as well.