Holi 2024 weight loss: 7 dietary tweaks to shed pounds before Holi

The festival of Holi, one of the biggest celebrations in India, is less than a week away and people are busy making preparations for the much-awaited get togethers and traditional feasts with friends and family. In order to make it a guilt-free celebration, it's important to plan your diet before and after the festival to make sure your digestive health and weight loss journey remains on track. From portion control, incorporating more fruits and vegetables, adding fibre to the diet to avoiding high calorie and sugary foods, here's how to prepare your body for Holi weight loss. (Also read | Holi 2024: Harmful effects of chemical Holi colours on your health) Holi 2024 weight loss: Prioritising whole grains over refined carbohydrates provides sustained energy and keeps blood sugar levels stable.(Monkey Bar)

If you have been ignoring your daily walks or gym session, make sure to get your body moving. Opt for lean protein sources like chicken, fish, or tofu can aid in muscle maintenance and keep you feeling full for longer.

7 dietary tweaks for weight loss before Holi

Nupuur Patil, Nutritionist, Nupuur Patil Fitness, shares seven dietary changes to help shed pounds before Holi:

1. Reduce sugary drinks: Swap out sugary beverages like soda, packaged fruit juices, and sweetened teas for water, herbal teas, or infused water. Cutting back on liquid calories can significantly reduce your overall calorie intake.

2. Portion control: When eating, keep a check on portion sizes. One way to avoid overeating is to use smaller plates. Focus on filling half your plate with vegetables, one-quarter with lean protein, and one-quarter with whole grains.

3. Increase vegetable intake: Aim to incorporate more vegetables into your meals and snacks. Vegetables are low in calories but high in fibre, which can help you feel fuller for longer periods and reduce overall calorie intake. Try to include a variety of colourful vegetables to ensure you're getting a range of nutrients.

4. Choose lean protein: Opt for lean sources of protein such as skinless poultry, fish, tofu, beans, and lentils. Protein helps you feel full and satisfied, thus decreasing the chances of overeating later. Additionally, it supports muscle repair and growth, which is important for maintaining metabolism during weight loss.

5. Limit processed foods: Minimise your intake of processed and packaged foods, which are often high in unhealthy fats, sugars, and calories. Instead, focus on whole, minimally processed foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats.

6. Watch your snacking habits: Pay attention to your snacking habits and choose nutritious options such as fresh fruit, vegetables with hummus, Greek yogurt, or a small handful of nuts. Snacking mindfully can help prevent excessive calorie consumption throughout the day.

7. Hydration, a must: Drink an ample amount of water throughout the day. Many times, it is the thirst that is mistaken for hunger, leading to unnecessary snacking or overeating. Aim to drink at least 8 glasses of water a day.