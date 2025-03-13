Holi 2025: Acne skin type and still using coconut oil for skin prep? Doctor warns and suggests what to use instead

Holi 2025: Holi colours contain harsh pigments and chemicals which may cause breakouts, irritate skin and cause other skin complications. It becomes a non-negotiable to prep your skin before you step out to play holi. This will also ease up your post-Holi clean up. Holi colours can cause irritation on the face unless a proper moisturizer is not applied. (Shutterstock)

Coconut oil is a great option for many, but skincare isn’t one-size-fits-all. Choosing the right moisturizer is important. Otherwise, opting for a generic moisturizer can spell double trouble, not only may it be unsuitable for your specific skin concerns, increasing the chances of breakouts, but it might also fail to provide adequate protection. Let's learn more about the right skin barrier moisturiser that is suitable for you this Holi.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kashish Kalra, MBBS, MD, dermatologist, hair transplant surgeon, HOD at Max Hospital and Founder of Dr Kalra Skin Clinic, shared a comprehensive guide on moisturising and how to go about it based on your skin type.

Why is moisturizing important for Holi?

Moisturizer builds a protective sheild, preventing the colours from seeping through your pores.(Shutterstock)

First, let’s understand why applying a moisturiser before playing Holi is essential and how it acts as a protective barrier against harsh colour pigments.

Dr Kashish Kalra gave two big reasons as to why moisturisers are important for pre-holi celebration skin prep:

1. Prevent colour penetration and breakouts:

Applying a moisturiser creates a protective layer on your skin, preventing colors from seeping into your pores. This helps reduce the risk of breakouts and irritation that can occur after Holi.

2. Aids in easy colour removal:

Well moisturised skin makes it easier to remove colors without excessive scrubbing, which can otherwise lead to dryness and irritation.

How to choose the right moisturizer for Holi based on skin type?

The acceptance of any skin product depends on the skin type, which is why skincare is highly personal.

Dr Kalra shared these suggestions for moisturizers based on skin type:

1. For normal to dry skin:

If you have normal to dry skin, coconut oil is an excellent natural option. Massage it nicely all over your face and body to keep your skin hydrated and well-protected.

2. For oily or acne-prone skin:

Oil or acne-prone skin avoid coconut oil, especially on breakout prone areas like face and back. Instead opt for a ceramide-based moisturiser, which provides hydration while maintaining the skin’s natural barrier.

For extra protection:

Moisturisers with humectants like glycerin help lock in moisture and create an additional shield against colour. Look for glycerin based products for extra protection and hydration.

Added protection: Sunscreen

Sunscreen is a daily essential anyway, but during Holi, it becomes even more crucial. Dr Kalra reminded that since Holi is usually played outdoors, sunscreen will protect your skin from sun damage while also adding another layer of defence against colours. Choose a broad spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher for optimal benefits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.