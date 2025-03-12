Menu Explore
Holi 2025: Water balloons and ear injury: Doctor shares infection risks, warning signs, prevention tips

ByTapatrisha Das
Mar 12, 2025 07:12 PM IST

Holi 2025: Know the harms of water balloons on ear health, and prevention tips to stay safe and have a healthy Holi celebration.

Holi 2025: The festival of colours is almost here and every year, Holi is marked with celebrations of playing with colours and festive-special delicacies. Holi is played with gulal, water balloons and water guns however, if safety measures are not taken, water balloons and water guns can cause serious damage to ears.

Holi 2025: If safety measures are not taken, water balloons and water guns can cause serious damage to ears. (Shutterstock)
Holi 2025: If safety measures are not taken, water balloons and water guns can cause serious damage to ears. (Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Anish Gupta, lead consultant, ENT, CK Birla Hospital Gurugram said, “Though water balloons are a classic of summer play and Holi celebrations, their effect can result in serious and sometimes permanent ear damage. Being aware of these risks can prevent injury and preserve hearing health.” Also read | Holi 2025: The hidden dangers of waterborne infections; doctor shares tips to prevent

The hidden danger of water balloons:

“Water balloons explode when they hit something, releasing a sudden pressure. If thrown too forcefully or too near the ear, they can do serious harm,” added the ENT specialist.

Eardrum perforation: The eardrum is a thin, fragile membrane within the ear. A hard hit can rupture it, causing pain, hearing loss, and infection.

Middle ear injury: The middle ear has small bones that assist in passing sound. The impact of a water balloon can break these bones, making it more difficult to hear.

Inner ear injury: Inner ear regulates both hearing and equilibrium. A harsh blow can hurt this region and result in long-term hearing damage and dizziness.

Barotrauma: Sudden shift in air pressure within the ear can cause discomfort, muffled hearing, or long-term problems.

Risk of waterborne infections:

Water balloons with dirty water can bring in dangerous bacteria and fungi into the ear, causing infections like:

Otitis externa (swimmer's ear): Dirty water lodged in the ear canal provides a breeding ground for bacteria, resulting in inflammation, pain, and discharge. Also read | Holika Dahan 2025: Dos and don'ts to follow while performing the ritual on Choti Holi

Otitis media: When bacteria infect the middle ear by way of a perforated eardrum, it leads to an infection with symptoms of earache, fever, and fluid accumulation.

Fungal ear infections: Fungus growth in stagnant water within the ear may lead to itching, discomfort, and hearing disturbances persistently.

Playing with water balloons can cause ear injury.(Shutterstock)
Playing with water balloons can cause ear injury.(Shutterstock)

Warning signs of ear injury:

  • Ear pain or tenderness
  • Ringing (tinnitus)
  • Muffled hearing
  • Fluid or blood discharge
  • Dizziness or vertigo

Prevention tips for Holi celebrations:

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

