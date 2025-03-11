Holi 2025: The hidden dangers of waterborne infections; doctor shares tips to prevent

Holi 2025: The festival of colours is around the corner, and it is the time of the year when people bask in festivities with colours, water balloons, food and drinks. However, if not played safely, Holi can lead to several waterborne infections. Also read | Cholera, dysentery and more in rainy season: Tips to protect vulnerable family members from monsoon waterborne diseases Contaminated water during Holi celebrations can lead to several infections.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Ajay Agarwal, senior director - internal medicine, Fortis Hospital, Noida said, “The outbreaks of contaminated water during Holi can lead to deadly diseases if precautions are not adopted.”

Common waterborne infections during Holi:

Gastrointestinal infections: Bacteria like E. coli and Salmonella in contaminated water cause diarrhea, vomiting, and cramps.

Typhoid and hepatitis A: Germs from the unhygienic water source used during Holi celebrations are responsible for spreading infections like typhoid fever and hepatitis A, both affecting the liver and digestive system.

Skin and eye infections: Mixtures of water with artificial colors can lead to skin allergies, fungal infection, and eye irritation, resulting in redness, itching, or even conjunctivitis.

Leptospirosis: It's a bacterial infection from contact with infected water, and leptospirosis can result in fever, muscle ache, and serious consequences if not treated.

Tips to prevent waterborne infections:

Use clean water: Always ensure that the water used during Holi is from a clean and safe source. Avoid using stagnant or untreated water.

Opt for organic colors: Chemical-laden colors, when mixed with water, can exacerbate skin and eye infections. Choose natural, herbal, or organic colors.

Avoid drinking contaminated water: Carry your own bottled water to avoid consuming contaminated water from unreliable sources.

Personal hygiene: Take a bath after playing Holi to wash away leftover colors and possible pathogens. Antiseptic soaps and clean water are recommended.

Safe guard your eyes and skin: Wear sunglasses for protection of the eyes and coat your skin with coconut oil or moisturizer beforehand to avoid coming into direct contact with harmful dyes.

Avoid playing in heavy water pools: Do not play in muddied pools or water-saturated patches as there is increased risk of infections here.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.