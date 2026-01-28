Gastroenterologist says lifting groceries wrongly can do more damage than going to the gym: 5 tips to do it right

A majority of people believe that hernia is caused by intense exercise or lifting weights at the gym. Dr Ajay Yadav, Director and Head - Robotic Gastrosurgery, Max Hospital Lucknow, believes that the greatest danger lies in our daily activities, which we don't even think about before doing, such as lifting grocery bags improperly. These situations, which are so much a part of our lives and may appear safe, can place severe strain on the abdomen and eventually lead to hernia formation, especially if the muscles are already weakened. Can you get a hiatal hernia from lifting something heavy? (ADOBE STOCK)

Can everyday lifting lead to a hernia? A hernia typically occurs at the weakest point in the abdominal wall. If you lift a heavy grocery bag improperly, for instance, by bending your back, twisting your body, or holding the weight away from your body, the pressure in your abdomen will immediately rise to the highest point possible, explains Dr Yadav.

This means that the tissues are pushed outward by the pressure, which can cause a hernia, a bulge. In contrast to gyms, where workouts are typically structured and planned, lifting weights in everyday life is often done in a hurry, without planning. This increases the likelihood of getting injured. According to Dr Yadav, most people do not realise that these daily movements are highly impactful, and he adds that this is why hernias often develop slowly and go unnoticed.

Why gym lifting may actually be safer? Gym athletes show greater consciousness. They stretch, maintain proper posture, and tighten their abdominal muscles. Good weightlifting can strengthen abdominal support and reduce the risk of a hernia. But at home, people do not lift weights consciously. They pull a gas cylinder, pick up a bucket of water, or lift two heavy shopping bags at once; all of these actions can create sudden, uneven pressure.

Doctor-recommended tips to avoid a hernia Dr Ajay Yadav advises a few easy habits that will drastically reduce the risk:

Keep your knee bent, not your back-try to always remember to lift with your back straight. Keep the weight close to the body. This reduces the strain on your abdomen. Be sure not to twist while lifting. Use your whole body and avoid any waist turning to prevent strain. Turn with your entire body instead of twisting your waist. Share the load with both hands. Two light bags are better than one heavy one. Strengthening support for the back muscles can be achieved through simple exercises. Who is more likely to develop a hernia? Dr Yadav frequently sees hernias in those who:

Have weak abdominal muscles

Smoke regularly

Suffer from a chronic cough or constipation

People who lift heavy objects

Older adults who have less supple tissues For those in these groups, even minor lifting errors can cause a hernia.

What should we avoid in a hernia? If you delay getting treatment, it may cause more harm. If detected early, hernia repair is safe and effective and can speed healing. A physician should be consulted immediately if a lump or pain in the abdomen or groin area is perceptible, especially after carrying something heavy. Just a brief examination will let you steer clear of difficulties and, at the same time, will allow you to go back to your daily activities in a safe manner.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)